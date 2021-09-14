No matter the theme, the annual Met Gala is all about dramatics. But Kim Kardashian, whose looks have often stolen the show, upped those stakes (and became an instant meme) without showing her face at all.

Kardashian arrived on the Met Gala red carpet Monday night in an all-black ensemble that instantly turned heads. Her interpretation of the night’s theme—“In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”—included a gown designed by Balenciaga, black heels, black stockings, black gloves, and a black mask that covered her entire neck and head except for a small part at the top where a ponytail could be pulled through. She was accompanied by someone dressed similarly to her. People speculated it was Kanye West, but it was actually Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia.

In a night where color was vibrant, Kardashian stood out. And it didn’t take long for people to compare her outfit to other hooded figures in pop culture.

Plenty of people made comparisons between her outfit and Dementors, the hooded creatures in the Harry Potter series that guard the Wizarding prison Azkaban, feeds off people’s memories, and have the ability to suck out someone’s soul.

is kim k really going to the met gala as a dementor pic.twitter.com/qbiuGXGaWG — hannah 🐳 (@hanfromdastreet) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian looking like a whole dementor #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/g6LM0w3LhH — met gala (@advicetexts) September 14, 2021

kim & kanye entering the met gala looking like two dementors #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/Dv6M6t4HGg — roo (@here4agoodtimex) September 14, 2021

Someone even Photoshopped her at Hogwarts.

I’M SCREAMING THIS KIM KARDASHIAN EDIT pic.twitter.com/4cF1GyHlQq — john | CHECK PINNED❕ (@remeffortlessly) September 14, 2021

Many people were reminded of video games, whether it was a locked outfit, a character dressed in black, or the Grim Reaper himself.

Kim Kardashian rockin the Roze skin from Warzone at the Met Gala is a vibe pic.twitter.com/pOGglCZezY — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 14, 2021

kim kardashian coming in as “Locked Character in the Character Selection Screen” #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/1MTloLoR0t — Jimmy J 🎙 (@heyjimmyj) September 14, 2021

Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool pic.twitter.com/VnWOaTvm3X — Jamesus ⛪ (@Jimmycoco1) September 14, 2021

There were nods to other iconic all-black haute couture, the demons that haunt us, Tom and Jerry, and an imagining of what Kardashian might see from inside the black mask.

kim kardashian’s met gala 2021 be like pic.twitter.com/5ktFT6xnZ2 — kacey musGAYves (@paperssil) September 14, 2021

Very niche of Kim Kardashian to go as my sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/Dh1Oa20fwQ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 14, 2021

exclusive footage of Kim Kardashian getting ready for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/J4Ete0wr73 — . (@barchiebaby) September 14, 2021

And when Kardashian was photographed next to her sister Kendall Jenner, who was wearing a pink gown and a face mask, the memes took things to another level.

guys this new game is hard i cant unlock the new outfit #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/Cdhhnft4G0 — kian🧣 (@tealorsversion) September 14, 2021

tpwk by that one line

harry styles pic.twitter.com/7CEJC1fyCz — ash || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) September 14, 2021

But after the Met Gala? Well, all bets are off.