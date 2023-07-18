toddler singing into microphone with man playing guitar sitting in chair behind (l) toddler singing into microphone with man playing guitar sitting in chair behind (c) toddler singing into microphone with man playing guitar sitting in chair behind (r)

‘Why am I sobbing?’: Toddler’s experimental vocal performance makes people emotional

A kid's powerful vocal journey has TikTok saying 'same.'

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 18, 2023

There’s a lot of emerging talent on TikTok, and Harv Villaester provided just one example this week.

On Monday, Villaester posted a TikTok that shows a child holding a mic and vibing along with the acoustic guitar accompaniment. The lyrics are somewhat indecipherable but you can make out a “Yeah.” Still, the range of his vocal journey made a lot of people emotional.

“You can hear the pain in their voice,” said one commenter.

“This ate fr,” said another.

@harvvillaester

♬ original sound – Harv Villaester

The TikTok now has more than 9 million views, and the performance drew a variety of comparisons: “Frank ocean at the end of ivy,” “kinda reminds me of Bon Iver,” “Mitski does it every time.” It was also posted to Twitter, where it got more than 1.2 million views and more Bon Iver comparisons.

In the comments of the TikTok, Villaester says the child was “only 16 months old when I handed him the microphone.” We reached out for comment.

People are now duetting the song, and really driving home its power and relatability.

@zeerakchishti #duet with @Harv Villaester ♬ original sound – Harv Villaester
@cassiewieland #duet with @Harv Villaester ♬ original sound – Harv Villaester
*First Published: Jul 18, 2023, 4:21 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

