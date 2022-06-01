‘Karen’ crashes music video

A woman was filmed allegedly crashing the set of a music video.

The woman, referred to as a “Karen” by @jiggysuave, the TikToker who posted the video, wanted to make sure the people filming had the appropriate licenses and permits to do so.

The text overlay of the video reads: “I was shooting a music video and a Karen came by.”

Two sports cars are parked in the middle of the road as the woman shouts out, “Excuse me sir!”

She says she spoke to someone and that “the city” is going to check if they got permission to film. “If there is a permit, we’re going to find out,” she tells the group.

“You have a beautiful day. We appreciate your concern. Take care,” one of them says to the woman.

She then accuses people closer to the gate are trespassing on someone’s property. They once again thank the woman for her “concern” and try to send her on her way.

“Oh, I’m gonna have a great day, but you know what, there are rules that need to be abided by,” she says.

At the end of the clip, she claims her husband worked for the fire department, to which someone off-screen responds, “If we have a fire, we’ll give you a call.”

Viewers lauded this response specifically, with many responding to the line with a crying laughing emoji.

In under a week, the video was viewed close to 3 million times.

“Some people are just born miserable,” one of the top comments reads.

“Classic Karen line ‘you know what?'” another said.

Another viewer suggested the group “use a snippet of this as an intro or outro in the video,” to which @jiggysuave said, “She’d probably get us locked up.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @jiggysuave via TikTok comment.

