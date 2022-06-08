While members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have been featured working out many times on their first reality show, which ran for 20 seasons before ending in March of 2021, a workout featured on their new reality show on Hulu is raising some eyebrows.

Sophia Nichole (@sophianikki), a popular fitness TikToker on the platform, with more than 120,000 followers, brought attention to the clip in question.

“POV: Watching the Kardashians work out as a personal trainer,” the text overlay on the video, which has been viewed more than 7 million times, reads.

She’s sitting in front of a TV screen that’s playing the scene with her hand over her mouth. Kim and Khloé Kardashian are working out together with a trainer. They do crunches, bicep curls, and elevated push-ups.

Sophia ends her video with a face palm. “I’m sorry WHAT,” she captioned the video.

She later clarified that “this is not a shot at the women.”

“More so how and why no one is helping them?!?! Like the resources!!?!” she said in a comment.

Kim’s net worth is $1.8 billion, according to Forbes. Various reports have put Khloé’s at anywhere from $50 million to $80 million.

Viewers expressed similar disbelief in the comments section. “Those push-ups sent me over the edge,” one of the top comments reads.

“Yikes…how do they see results working out like that?” another questioned.

“I’m convinced they do this on purpose for more views,” a third said.

This isn’t the first clip to go viral from the show that has people speculating the content is staged for views. A clip of Kendall Jenner trying to cut a cucumber also went viral on social media, with TikTokers even emulating her technique in order to mock her.

In response to a viewer who questioned what was wrong with the way the Kardashians worked out, Sophia shared tips for curious viewers and the sisters.

“There’s an obvious lack of muscle control,” she says while replaying the clip. “Kim should really slow down the reps and lower her shoulders. I would love less swing in Khloé’s bicep curl. Just slow down the reps and try to get a full range of motion.”

“I know these women do a million things a day, but I really think with all of the resources, there has to be a trainer that can tell them to just slow down and work their bodies in an effective, safe, real transformative way—and so they don’t have to do that on live television,” she adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sophia via TikTok comment.