People are confused by Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s taxi boat ride

New Kanye West and Bianca Censori photos have gone viral. The two were photographed on a river taxi in Venice, Italy. The photos and videos depict the “Famous” rapper allegedly engaged in NSFW activity with Censori. His butt was nude and visible from the back of the boat, and Censori was barely visible between his legs.

“He could rent out a whole island to do this…. he wanted to be seen,” someone commented in The Daily Mail’s footage of the incident. The TikTok post has more than 2.3 million views.

Later the two would leave the boat with West dressed in all black and barefoot. Censori ditched her usual nude style for a dark grey trench coat. Many online were split on West and Censori’s alleged sexual act, including his ex-wife.

“I think we all know what they were up to. The mooning was collateral damage,” a comment reads in @celebriteablinds‘ TikTok video. The post has 771,000 views.

The Yezzy founder married Censori in a not legal ceremony earlier this year, but was legally married to socialite Kim Kardashian for six years. Through “close sources,” Kim Kardashian is reportedly embarrassed by the ordeal, but she has not issued an official statement on the matter.

The internet was shocked by the couple’s lewd activity, since the two were not alone on the boat. In the boat, photographers captured the unidentified woman and the boat captain close by.

“The guy on the boat is probably pretending to be on the phone to avoid the awkwardness of what’s unfolding in front of him,” a commenter said in this TikTok video from Paige Six. The post has more than 707,000 views.