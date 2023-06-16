Livestreaming Meme

@GovernorShapiro/Twitter @JeffMcDev/Twitter

‘I-95 livestream and chill’: Collapsed Philly highway gets 24-hour livestream—and memes

'What if we kissed while watching the I-95 rebuild livestream?'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 16, 2023

Last weekend, a section of I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia, after a truck carrying gasoline caught fire. Yesterday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a 24-7 livestream of the rebuild, which will be ongoing, likely for months.

And yes, people are already making memes.

As of Friday morning, there’s not a whole lot happening on the livestream: There are more memes about it. But, considering America’s crumbling infrastructure, and the Biden administration‘s vow to invest in it, maybe there should be more livestreams of this kind of thing; turn them into an event, like the rotisserie chicken guy. And since this is Philly, bringing Gritty to the rebuild site has already been mentioned several times, as has tailgating.

Several people also said the I-95 livestream will likely be a joke in the next season of Abbott Elementary, and they might not be wrong.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 16, 2023, 1:58 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 