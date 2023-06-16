‘I-95 livestream and chill’: Collapsed Philly highway gets 24-hour livestream—and memes

Last weekend, a section of I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia, after a truck carrying gasoline caught fire. Yesterday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a 24-7 livestream of the rebuild, which will be ongoing, likely for months.

And yes, people are already making memes.

As of Friday morning, there’s not a whole lot happening on the livestream: There are more memes about it. But, considering America’s crumbling infrastructure, and the Biden administration‘s vow to invest in it, maybe there should be more livestreams of this kind of thing; turn them into an event, like the rotisserie chicken guy. And since this is Philly, bringing Gritty to the rebuild site has already been mentioned several times, as has tailgating.

xfinity when someone successfully backs a dump truck onto the i95 repair site on the live stream pic.twitter.com/Z5EbFUuGgY — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) June 15, 2023

All of Philly watching the I-95 livestream pic.twitter.com/jJ3E4ql4DN — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) June 16, 2023

Several people also said the I-95 livestream will likely be a joke in the next season of Abbott Elementary, and they might not be wrong.