Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series was nominated for an award—and people have mixed feelings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries has just been nominated for an award for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series at the 2023 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards—and news has been divisive.

Ever since the royal couple left Frogmore Cottage for sunnier skies in Montecito, they have faced a lot of public scrutiny, especially since they have begun to wage war on the British press for invading their privacy and slandering their names. In the docuseries, they called out the royal family for using the media to achieve their ends, polarizing the public on both sides of the pond.

In light of the recent end of their lucrative Spotify deal, fans of Harry and Meghan were delighted to see that the couple was proving that this isn’t their flop era.

Detractors were quick to note, however, that the docuseries wasn’t nominated for an Emmy. Many believed that HCA TV award nomination was a calculated move made by Harry and Meghan’s PR team.

“No Emmys nomination for #HarryandMeghanNetflix. The low budget @HCAcritics was a smokescreen!” Twitter user @jomilleweb wrote.

Twitter user @queenshandbag1 said, “Oh wow! How much did #HarryAndMeghanNetflix pay for it this time?”

Regardless of how you feel about them, a nomination for the HCA or the Emmys is still a pretty big deal and an accomplishment. It’s a win for them as well as Netflix.