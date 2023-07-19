‘This sounds like an SNL skit’: People react to ABC’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ show

On July 17, ABC announced a spin-off to their reality dating show franchise, The Bachelor. Through a Good Morning America segment, The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner chatted with entertainment reporter Kelley Carter for a full rundown on the upcoming season.

“I’ve never seen any of the bachelor/bachelorette but this is interesting,” a top comment reads in @goldenbachabc‘s video. Several short trailers of the new season were released exclusively through The Golden Bachelor‘s TikTok account.

The Golden Bachelor is very similar to the original Bachelor‘s concept. In The Bachelor, one bachelor or bachelorette dates around 25 contestants, eliminating these contestants each week until the bachelor or bachelorette finds the perfect match. The final episode is usually an engagement proposal, with the reunion serving as a follow-up to the couple’s ongoings. Pop culture-wise, the rose ceremony from The Bachelor has become pretty iconic. The ceremony sees the bachelor or bachelorette picking roses for contestants they want to stay or be sent home.

“Is it old people bachelor bc I might actually watch that sounds so cute,” another top comment reads.

For years, contestants on the show have ranged from mid 20’s to early 30’s, but the Golden Bachelor is 71 years old. Speaking to GMA, Gerry Turner stressed, “It’s never too late to fall in love again.”

“There is no way he is 72 omg what,” a user commented in TikToker’s @jennapalek‘s video on the new season. Expressing her shock and enthusiasm for the spin-off, the upload has 576,600 views.

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall, and in the meantime, further details about the incoming Bachelor have been revealed. Turner, who is based in Indiana, was married for 41 years until the passing of his wife in 2017. He has two daughters. The Golden Bachelor has noted it was Turner’s daughters who persuaded him to try out for the show.