Woman gets roasted by Gaston after asking him out at Disney in viral TikTok

'Gaston, my boyfriend just broke up with me. Will you go out with me?'

Published Jul 22, 2021   Updated Jul 22, 2021, 3:40 pm CDT

There are a lot of ways to get over a breakup. Trying to score a date with Gaston, however, might not be the best way, as one recently dumped woman learned while on a recent trip at Disney World.

In a viral TikTok video of the daily character parade at Disney World, uploaded by TikToker @nots0swift, a woman calls out to Beauty and the Beast character as he walks by, asking: “Gaston, my boyfriend just broke up with me. Will you go out with me?”

@nots0swift

nooooo one roasts like Gaston #disneyworld #gaston #beautyandthebeast #wdw #waltdisneyworldparks @gfoltzinator

♬ original sound – Steph

Though it’s not clear what reaction she is expecting from the cartoon womanizer, it clearly isn’t the simple—yet devastating—rejection the actor delivers. Throwing her an arrogant smile, he replies, “Sorry. I’m looking for the most beautiful woman in town.”

Savage.

“Did I just get roasted?” she asks, looking into the camera in obvious shock.

Commenters are in agreement that, yes, she did indeed get roasted.

That was probably the worst character to ask this right after a breakup
Theresa Van Dam/TikTok
He totally meant Belle but that's not how it came out! The man is just living up to expectations!
Theresa Van Dam/TikTok
He really said "girl you are NOT the main character" here
user1709201423038/TikTok
That even hurt my feelings
user1709201423038/TikTok
No oooooooooone roasts like Gaston brags and boasts like Gaston turns your self worth into toast like Gaston
user1709201423038/TikTok
That second heartbreak really helps you get over the first
Oliviah1196/TikTok

While the video wasn’t posted to the woman’s TikTok account, she also has one and has since addressed the roast of the century on it. The TikToker, @gfoltzinator or Grace, seems to be taking the very public rejection in stride.

@gfoltzinator

it’s been a silly, amazing, hilarious, overwhelming 48 hours, y’all 😅💜

♬ Whistle stop and move by wuki – wüki
The worst part, she says? “People from high school remembering I exist.”

"People from high school remembering I existed" the WORST lmao
Tori Hoffman/TikTok

The Daily Dot has reached out to both TikTokers.

H/T Mirror

*First Published: Jul 22, 2021, 2:26 pm CDT

