‘To me, that’s a compliment if people think you’re under 40’: Gas station worker says customer threw fit over needing to show ID

In a viral video, TikToker Farah Madjilessi (@coffeewithfarah) shared an interaction she had working at the gas station after asking a woman for her ID. Madjilessi says she is required to ask anyone purchasing alcohol or tobacco products who appears to be under 40.

“She hella mad when I asked her for it,” she says.

The woman was wanting to purchase Camel Menthols while her ID was in her car, Madjilessi recalls.

“[I said] ‘okay well, unfortunately they’re being really strict with us now about scanning each and every single ID for anyone who looks under 40,’” she told the woman. “To me, that’s a compliment if people think you’re under 40.”

After stomping off to get her identification, the woman returned to the counter and allegedly threw her card at Madjilessi. The creator responded, while the assistant manager was present, saying that she doesn’t have to throw stuff at her and she “doesn’t have to sell shit” to her.

The woman then mentioned her age again, to which Madjilessi responded that she should know that these things require an ID.

“Don’t be coming up in my house, getting all pissy with me because you forgot your ID,” she says. “Has nothing to do with me. You want to b*tch about it, go talk to your local Governor.”

In the comments section, users shared their experiences getting ID’d and asking for IDs.

“Man, someone threw their money at me once, I threw their loose change back,” one user commented.

“I love being asked for my ID. I’m almost 40 and it makes the pain in my knees hurt a little less for a moment,” another said.

“I hated id’ing people. I got everything from ‘the government doesn’t need to know’ to ‘will my warrant come up?’” a third user stated.

