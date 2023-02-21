‘Life hack I just learned when you apply at Wendy’s corporate’: Woman applies for job at Wendy’s, gets free small frosty instead of job

In a difficult job market, any glimmer of hope is welcomed by job seekers. However, one woman’s experience applying for a job at Wendy’s corporate took an unexpected turn when she received a free small frosty instead of a job offer.

The woman shared her experience in a satirical video, which she posted on Feb. 17 on her TikTok account @discounthannah.

In the video, she sarcastically tells her audience, “Life hack: I just learned when you apply to Wendy’s corporate when they just automatically reject you even though you’re qualified, and they never interview you or reach out to you or anything, they do give you a free small frosty. I guess that’s something. That doesn’t pay my bills though.”

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 51,000 views and sparking a wave of comments from other users sharing their own experiences with quirky responses to job applications.

One user said, “I applied at Spotify and they sent me a link to their corp office playlist and said ‘we’ll be listening to this when we review your application.'”

Another user left a similar comment, saying, “Chobani used to give you a coupon for a free yogurt.”

While the free small frosty may not be a game-changer for job seekers, it did provide some levity in a tough job market. One user even joked, “Apply once a day. Won’t pay your bills but it will keep you alive.”

However, not all users were amused by Wendy’s response. One user pointed out that the frosty isn’t even free, saying, “free small frosty WITH purchase.”

The DailyDot has reached out to @discounthannah via TikTok direct message and to Wendy’s via press email.