‘We don’t really think you’re engaging with the team’: Worker says he was fired for ‘being too shy’ after just 3 weeks on the job

A viral TikTok video is shining a light on the discrimination faced by introverted individuals in the workplace.

The video, which was posted by Sam (@justsamisfinethanks), features his reenactment of a conversation between him and his manager, where the manager informs him that he’s being let go due to his lack of engagement with their team.

In the reenactment, Sam is seen trying to defend himself when asked about his job performance, saying, “Yeah i find it really is going well. I’m just trying to learn everything, meet the whole team, I’m just trying my best. I think it’s going really well.”

However, his manager confirms they’re unhappy with his shyness stating, “Yeah we don’t really think you’re engaging with the team as much as you could be, so we might have to let you go.”

Sam is shocked and disappointed by this news, and responds with, “But I’ve been here like three weeks. I have… What?” to which the manager coldly responds, “Yeah… I just don’t think it’s working out, I’m afraid.”

This video has sparked a conversation online about the unfairness of expecting introverted individuals to be extroverted in a new job setting and the importance of creating an inclusive and understanding work environment.

In the comment section, many introverts shared their own experiences with discrimination in the workplace:

One user wrote: “Extroverts will never understand what we have to put up with. Not just in work but with people anywhere.”

Another user commented: “I wish they fired too outgoing people. Can’t stand them in my office, can’t stand fake small chats etc. I’d love you as a colleague lol.”

“I got turned down for two jobs recently because I ‘didn’t show enough personality.’ They were both highly independent accounting/finance roles.” a third commenter said.

Another user shared a similar experience: “Omg. This happened to me years ago. And it took me years to get over it. I apparently ‘wasn’t the person they interviewed’”.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sam via TikTok comment.