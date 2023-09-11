Drew Barrymore faces criticism for restarting her show amid the writers’ strike

The Drew Barrymore Show will begin taping its fourth season this week, with Barrymore assuring viewers that she’ll comply with the actors’ and writers’ strike rules. But this statement immediately attracted criticism from strikers, who accuse Barrymore of undermining the strikes.

Most daytime talk shows continued unaffected by the Hollywood strikes this summer. That’s because unlike late-night shows, they don’t employ union writers. However, The Drew Barrymore Show seemingly did employ WGA staffers, thus qualifying it as a struck project. (The last season wrapped filming before the strike began, so this wasn’t relevant until now.)

Referring to The Drew Barrymore Show as “WGA covered,” the Writers Guild announced plans to picket the show’s studio tapings this week.

The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” is in violation of WGA strike rules. — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 10, 2023

In a statement posted to Instagram, Barrymore wrote, “I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind.”

“We launched live in a global pandemic,” she added. “Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience.”

This didn’t go down well on social media, with several detractors highlighting Barrymore’s wealth. Some argued that she could personally pay her staff’s salaries through the strike, like late-night hosts including Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert.

This is incredibly disappointing. @DrewBarrymore's show employs WGA writers who are currently on strike. She is choosing to go back on the air without them, and forcing her guests to cross a picket line. Drew: This harms your writers and all union workers. Please reconsider. https://t.co/qUfWdTiu8c — Adam Conover (@adamconover) September 10, 2023

It is not too late for @DrewBarrymore to stop this and do the right thing.



If her concern is paying the crew, it seems like someone who was born rich and has starred in hit movies since childhood might be able to find a better solution than working with scab writers. #WGAStrong https://t.co/nx95D1UBvJ — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) September 10, 2023

Sooo who is writing her opening monologue and literally everything else on this show when it starts up again next week? Scab writers?! Ughhhh gross Drew Barrymore. Gross. https://t.co/Li1hthpUm7 — Felicia Day🇺🇸 (@feliciaday) September 11, 2023

Drew Barrymore has always been someone who recognized her privilege and aimed to evolve, so I hope she will reconsider this hasty decision intended to pay her crew because it weakens both unions to openly endorse scabbing. She could personally fund their salaries for eternity. https://t.co/YcGHsXz6i7 — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) September 10, 2023

This planned WGA picket means that Drew Barrymore’s crew and studio audience will have to cross a picket line in order to film this week. Numerous scripted shows shut down under similar circumstances earlier this year, so it’s entirely possible that the new season of The Drew Barrymore Show won’t happen after all.