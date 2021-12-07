‘Disneyland be playing us’: Viral TikTok exposes Disney’s Mexican street elote you have to assemble yourself

A viral TikTok video shows a TikTok influencer disappointed in Disneyland’s version of the Mexican street elote, which purchasers must assemble themselves.

Noted influencer Cynthia Dhimdis (@cynthiadhimdis) posted a video with 1.7 million views and over 72,000 likes. It features the construction of what is supposed to be Mexican elote or street corn. “Disneyland be playing us,” she wrote in the caption.

The overlay text reads, “When Disneyland charges you a lot of money for an elote, but you still have to assemble it yourself.”

In many elote recipes, using Mexican crema, cotija cheese, spices, and a quick spritz of lime does the trick. Most importantly, it will be properly prepped for the eater.

However, here it appeared Dhimdis was stuck with packets of Heinz-brand mayo, Tajin spice, and Parmesan cheese—a sticky addition for many commenters. She tried spreading the condiments on the elote, which proved to be a messy process and a job that a person wouldn’t usually be stuck doing when purchasing from a street vendor.

“I know they did NOT give you Parmesan cheese,” said one commenter. Another wrote, “Disney is wrong for that.”

“The D is Disneyland stands for DIY,” joked one commenter. Said another, in evident disappointment, “At this point, why would you even buy that?”

According to delish.com, Disneyland does sell a somewhat more authentic (and prepared) street elote selection—at $6.49 a pop—at the Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land within Disneyland.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dhimdis and Disney Parks for comment.

