Feet standing on scuffed platform (l) visitors walking past an overflowing garbage can (c) trash on beach (r) all with caption "The labor shortage has hit Disney World"

@putterjax/TikTok

‘The labor shortage has hit Disney’: Viral TikTok of trash scattered around Disney sparks wage, labor shortage debate

'Maybe they shouldn't have fired everybody about 6 months ago.'

Siobhan Ball 

Siobhan Ball

Internet Culture

Published Aug 5, 2021   Updated Aug 5, 2021, 12:04 pm CDT

A viral TikTok video shows trash scattered all across Disney World, prompting a debate over wages and labor shortages in the comments section.

Featured Video Hide

The video was posted on July 25 by a TikToker who has over 120,000 followers, @putterjax. It’s gone viral, with 1.3 million views, but it’s unclear if the video was filmed by @putterjax.

Advertisement Hide

“The labor shortage has hit Disney World,” text overlay on the video reads.

The clip shows trash scattered across different parts of the park.

@putterjax

#DisneyWorld #DisneyTok #MagicKingdom

♬ Follow me – Connor

Disney reportedly laid off 32,000 workers—primarily workers of the theme park— during the coronavirus pandemic. Disney World has reportedly been having trouble finding workers as things reopened, even reportedly offering $1,000 bonuses to new workers.

Advertisement Hide

Viewers were quick to bring this up in the comments section of the video.

“Maybe they shouldn’t have fired everybody about 6 months ago,” one said.

That's what they got for the massive layout they did! They should just furlough their employees and bring them back! Now they have to rehire people
Dayra Dean/https://www.tiktok.com/@putterjax/video/6988996193355304197?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESMgowP8OOJEQYb7MjC94N3aXxJMCaaCjsYTBFWTab7pcpm2w3uBLazd5cagocGpbGgA&checksum=b014881a14187f04c23a8d164cf3107efe97003e494c4fc2d0638a28f2fa446b&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAANNkFxIzFXbNmTQYwIXOhyo_0AdaufCArN1oWGwrVUsJgLsQT8tJXjqQhLdUrQgM_&share_app_id=1233&share_item_id=6988996193355304197&share_link_id=81657FC3-F262-448D-AD56-7F93A35C3656&source=h5_m&timestamp=1628105179&tt_from=copy&u_code=da47b296d25ej6&user_id=6775740175021622277&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=copy&_r=1&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6930283398088017414
maybe they shouldn't have fired everybody six months ago
Dayra Dean/https://www.tiktok.com/@putterjax/video/6988996193355304197?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESMgowP8OOJEQYb7MjC94N3aXxJMCaaCjsYTBFWTab7pcpm2w3uBLazd5cagocGpbGgA&checksum=b014881a14187f04c23a8d164cf3107efe97003e494c4fc2d0638a28f2fa446b&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAANNkFxIzFXbNmTQYwIXOhyo_0AdaufCArN1oWGwrVUsJgLsQT8tJXjqQhLdUrQgM_&share_app_id=1233&share_item_id=6988996193355304197&share_link_id=81657FC3-F262-448D-AD56-7F93A35C3656&source=h5_m&timestamp=1628105179&tt_from=copy&u_code=da47b296d25ej6&user_id=6775740175021622277&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=copy&_r=1&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6930283398088017414
Advertisement Hide

And, of course, some alleged the mess seen in the clip is the result of low wages—Disney World pays its theme park employees anywhere between $9 and $23, according to Zip Recruiter. However, an overwhelming number of commenters pointed to the labor shortage as the reason.

It's a pay shortage, not a labour shortage
ryan.everett.144/tiktok
pay 20 + and you wouldn't have this problem
ryan.everett.144/tiktok
Advertisement Hide
Y'all gotta stop defending these multimillion and billion dollar companies. They can afford to pay better and can afford to pay pro cleaners to clean
LG/tiktok
A multimillion dollar company that isn't treating it's employees right and has anti-union ethics, surprising
LG/tiktok
Advertisement Hide

One viewer who claims to be a former employee said the low pay and lack of advancement opportunities, combined with the high risk of exposure to COVID-19 and abusive behavior from some park-goers, makes working at the Magic Kingdom right now far from worth it.

I'll open up the narrative on why this is happening as a former employee in The Magic Kingdom:
Pokeetris/tiktok
1. Lots of people laid off that they haven't made up for 2. attempting cheap labour with the college program that didn't fill up
Pokeetris/tiktok
Advertisement Hide
3. Covid is spiking and 50% of cast members working got sick. I currently have 13 friends still working there who got sick from covid
Pokeetris/TikTok
4. Treatment of cast members during the pandemic. No one wants to get yelled at all day AND get covid
Pokeetris/TikTok
And 5. yes the pay rate. Full time never receive raises and there won't be any chance to move up the chain for the foreseeable future due to recovering -
Pokeetris/TikTok
Advertisement Hide
from covid. I received all this information from my former boss in entertainment because I considered going back if I had a chance at moving up
Pokeetris/tiktok

The Daily Dot has reached out to @putterjax and Disney World.

Top culture stories on the Dot

Fan theory thinks Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are slowly remaking ‘Jenny From the Block’
World of Warcraft responds to Activision Blizzard sexual abuse scandal
Revisiting Woodstock 99

Sign up to receive the best of the internet in your inbox.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 5, 2021, 10:38 am CDT

Siobhan Ball

Siobhan Ball is a historian, archivist, and journalist. She also writes for Autostraddle and bi.org

Siobhan Ball