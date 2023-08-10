‘Deadpool 3’ seemingly delayed amid film industry strikes

It looks like strike-related delays may be kicking in for the MCU.

During a Disney presentation about the studio’s upcoming release calendar, two Marvel Studios projects were notably absent, leading to speculation about their release dates being delayed. One was the MCU/Disney+ series Echo, which was previously slated for Nov. 29 this year. The other is Deadpool 3, whose release date was May 3, 2024.

While Echo wrapped filming a year ago, Deadpool 3 is still in progress. It was one of several projects that controversially kept filming through the writers’ strike in May and June. But when the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July, it had to halt production entirely.

Disney hasn’t officially confirmed these delays, but it seems very likely for Deadpool 3 at least. The actors’ and writers’ unions are still determined in their battle for fair pay, and studio bosses still seem unwilling to engage in meaningful negotiation. Put simply, there’s no sign that the strikes will end soon.

Aside from Echo, the next two MCU releases are Loki season 2 (Oct. 6 on Disney+) and The Marvels (Nov. 10). If the strike is still on in November, The Marvels will have to hold its premiere and promotional tour without any input from the cast.

After that, the future of the franchise gets a lot less certain, with films like Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts at risk of being delayed.