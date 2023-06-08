We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A TikToker showing a hilarious way to prank spam callers, people roasting Tucker Carlson’s first episode since being booted from Fox News, how a tiny joke from Into the Spider-Verse has become a catalyst for a meme, and the FCC fining a right-wing influencer $5 million for a robocall scheme.

TikToker shows a hilarious way to prank spam callers

The voice actor pretended to be a machine, guiding the caller through a series of prompts.

Tucker Carlson released his first episode since being unceremoniously booted by Fox News. Outside the shine of Fox, though, some people thought Carlson looked like something between a YouTube streamer and a low-budget Alex Jones.

What one bagel hath wrought onto Miles Morales.

The FCC officially fined right-wing influencer Jacob Wohl $5 million. At the time it was proposed, it was the largest amount ever under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

By Claire Goforth

GOP senator loves far-right politics and crypto

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🔋 This Walmart customer is going viral for sharing how the big box retailer has “taken the loss prevention thing to such a higher level” by having a $4 battery locked in a case.

😡 A teenager on TikTok shared a message from the manager at his part-time job asking him to work an extra shift after he allegedly survived a school shooting.

🥕 Instacart has long been criticized by shoppers for its confusing payout structure, which was highlighted in one viral video where a shopper said she was asked to deliver 6,000 pounds of mulch.

📹 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator-centric newsletter: “20 of the best time-saving video editing tips.”

🍴 Master the art of cooking for one with these kitchen hacks for single living.*

📅 A former probation officer shared her story of quitting her job — amassing two and a half weeks of PTO and using that time off in concert with her three weeks’ notice.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

💰 A Houston renter shared that her apartment complex is charging $3,370 for a month-to-month rental agreement, more than double the cost of monthly rent if they signed a long-term lease.

A former Chipotle employee revealed the cause of mysteriously skimpy online orders.

In a video posted to TikTok, creator Martia (@cleavagecrumbz) stitched a video from Chipotle customer Ro (@friendlyblackhotttie), who said he ordered a $14 burrito that came “in the package of a side tortilla.”

“Can someone at Chipotle explain to me: What the f*ck is this?” Ro said in his original video, holding up a tinfoil-wrapped burrito. “I don’t know what’s happening with you guys and your online orders, but this is not okay.”

In their video, which has been viewed 119,300 times since it was first posted yesterday, Martia said the reason behind this online order phenomenon was why they quit working at Chipotle.

