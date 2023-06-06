‘My mind is just not computing the face with the voice’: TikToker shows a hilarious way to prank spam callers

Tired of spam callers pestering your phone line? TikToker @the_radio_nerd carried out a hilarious skit with one unknowing caller.

“I’m sorry. I didn’t quite catch that. Could you repeat that?” a commenter said. Professional voice actor Kat Carter, or The Radio Nerd as she’s known on TikTok, creates content around radio and voice acting.

On June 6, Carter uploaded a video of her “messing with spam callers” by pretending to be an automated machine, guiding the caller through a series of prompts that would eventually leave them nowhere. The video has received more than 2.4 million views and 210,000 likes.

“You gotta have that super distorted weird elevator music after you say “let me transfer you”😂😂😂,” one commenter suggested.

“My mind is just not computing the face with the voice,” another commenter noted. It’s true, without the visual representation of Carter speaking—you would think the voice is coming straight from a machine. Cleary the spam caller thought so too, answering along to Carter’s prompts.

“My toxic trait is I start yelling as soon as the automated voice starts talking,” one commenter wrote.

In the end, the caller hangs up after she says, “thank you, goodbye.” A success!

