‘Alex Jones on a podcast filmed by a 12 year old’: Tucker Carlson’s Twitter debut roasted—as it racks up 60 million views

Last night, Tucker Carlson released his first episode since being unceremoniously booted by Fox News.

He kicked off his show with a story about the Kakhovka dam collapse in Ukraine.

Carlson’s new show continued with his usual tropes, criticizing the mainstream media’s coverage of the collapse, which he said tried to pin the blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carlson called the dam attack a “terrorist attack” and joked there was no way Ukraine could have done it—despite the dam being in Russian-controlled territory. In the media’s eyes, Carlson said, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was a “living saint” and “without sin.”

The pundit then quickly pivoted to recent news about potential aliens on Earth and used it to, again, criticize the media for not covering it.

“Nobody knows what’s happening. A small group of people control access to all relevant information, and the rest of us don’t know.”

The 10-minute segment got over 61 million views, according to Twitter’s new metric, which hasn’t been the most accurate since it launched.

Tucker’s biggest fans, including Elon Musk, were enthused about the premiere.

Would be great to have shows from all parts of the political spectrum on this platform! https://t.co/hrzEH31Pk0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2023

In Tucker’s 1st new episode on Twitter, he asks:



Who organized the BLM riots?



How did Jeffrey Epstein make all his money?



Where has the $100+ billion sent to Ukraine been spent?



What really happened on 9/11?



I have a feeling we’re going to like Tucker’s new style🔥 https://t.co/jsihdXd11F — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 6, 2023

One congressman even posted a photo of himself watching.

“Great Ep. 1. Looking forward to Ep. 2!” write Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

Outside the shine of Fox, though, some people thought Carlson looked like something between a YouTube streamer and a low-budget Alex Jones.

“Without all the fox news writing and jumpcuts and graphics he is just a painfully uncharismatic twitch streamer,” wrote one person.

without all the fox news writing and jumpcuts and graphics he is just a painfully uncharismatic twitch streamer https://t.co/qndcP1i2hT — matt (@mattxiv) June 7, 2023

That Tucker video is bleak. It’s jarring how his schtick just does not work without the Fox bells-and-whistles. He was maybe the most powerful man in rw media; now he’s just another streamer with half-baked opinions peddling conspiracy theories. He’s Alex Jones in jacket and tie. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 6, 2023

Tucker is basically Alex jones on a podcast that looks like it was filmed by a 12 year old. 😀 — Matt Thomas (@MattMojoMan) June 7, 2023

Carlson’s next episode will drop today.