Our top stories today are about: A bizarre YouTube channel that is automatically generating obituaries for living celebrities and is racking up views, an Uber Eats driver who found out he was on the receiving end of a scam, how people boycotting Bud Light keep falling for fake news, and how Twitter approved a verification request of a user who had a racial slur in their handle.

Our Culture Editor Tiffany has her "This Week on the Internet" column and shares with you her pick for meme of the week.

Since it’s Friday, that also means it’s time for our weekly news quiz! If you answer the question correctly, you’ll be entered to win a brand new “Blogs in Bloom” shirt. Good luck!

A YouTube channel that appears to be automatically generating obituaries for living celebrities is raising eyebrows across social media.

An Uber Eats driver posted about an odd experience he had on his first day, but many folks said he was on the receiving end of a scam.

🍺 FAIL

Angry Bud Light haters keep falling for fake news about the backlash the company is facing

As the transphobic hysteria surrounding Bud Light continues, people are being fooled by a satirical article about the company’s CEO resigning.

A Twitter user with a racial slur in their name expressed shock after the social media platform approved their account for verification.

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

The social reactions make ‘Love Is Blind’ a hit

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her "This Week On The Internet" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🦷 Is your dentist lying to you? This woman is going viral for claiming she caught her dentist lying about her having 14 cavities.

💼 One tech worker on TikTok shared how he was laid off, and his story is brutal.

☕ Is it “embarrassing” to order a Frappuccino at Starbucks? One woman claims it is and her video about it is going viral.

☎️ A woman says she hung up during a phone screening for a job after learning that the job entails a 6-day workweek.

🍻 A bartender on TikTok has sparked debate after claiming to user a different type of beer for a customer’s refill—simply because she’s too lazy to change the keg.

🍗 In a viral TikTok video, a Chick-fil-A customer shares his shock at discovering a 13-year-old employee working at the chain.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

📅 Meme of the Week

Succession’s Jeremy Strong saying “dramaturgically”—a multi-use meme.