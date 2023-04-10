‘It was super cold’: Tech worker shares how he was laid off remotely

One tech worker on TikTok shared how he was laid off, and his story is brutal.

In a video that has been viewed over 400,000 times, TikToker Jordy (@jordymiles) said he was fired via Google Meet out of nowhere.

Jordy said he thought he was having a typical day at work, but that all changed when the head of product at his company messaged him to ask if he would be free to chat in an hour. He said he got on the call, not suspecting what was about to go down, only to discover he was being let go.

“When I hopped on, HR was there, and that was that,” he recalled. “It was just super cold, and it felt like the relationship we had before was gone.”

Jordy said he had a good relationship with everyone at the job, and things were seemingly going well. He said he was let go not because of his performance but because of the gloomy market. “After a company-wide evaluation, with the way the market is going, we have decided to terminate you, effective immediately,” he recalled the head of product saying during the call.

He said that Human Resources (HR) also told him his laptop would immediately stop working and that he would have to turn it in. When he asked about a severance package, he said his boss quickly signed off and left the discussion in the hands of HR.

“That was when it hit me. I was like OK there’s not even a goodbye,” he said.

Tech workers across the industry have been feeling the squeeze as the jobs market continues to contract, resulting in massive layoffs. TechCrunch is keeping track of all of the layoffs that have happened in 2023, and some of the biggest names in tech including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Yahoo, and Zoom have let the most amount of workers go. Other companies like Apple, Meta, Netflix, Indeed, and Disney are reportedly laying off thousands of workers, with some reducing their workforce by numbers in the double digits. Sadly, it wouldn’t be surprising if many more workers receive notice that they are no longer employed remotely.

“That’s why I keep telling my friends never put your heart and soul into a company because they are just gunna get rid of you like that,” a commenter concluded.

Many commenters agreed. Some shared their own stories about being let go from a company, even after plenty of hard work and sacrifice.

“As someone who got laid off last week, I feel you man. I poured all my energy into the start up I worked for, and was let go over a video call,” one user shared in the comments section.

“I just experienced this in Dec 2022 after 22 years of helping build the company from the group up! It is a huge slap in the face never be that loyal,” user Mean Jean wrote.

“Happend to me. Twice. Its ok to be sad, be bummed. And tomorrow morning get right back to the grind. You WILL bounce back,” another supportively offered.

Others sympathized with Jordy’s frustration over the way his company fired him.

“Getting let fo remotely is wild because one minute everything is fine & the next you’ve been removed from Slack without a goodbye. It’s cold,” another commenter wrote.

The TikToker ended his disappointing tale by asking for advice from his viewers.

“Let me know what I should do now because I’m pretty free,” he said. “I just made myself noodles.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordy via TikTok comment.