‘That’s on influencer culture’: TikToker inputs ‘common girl names’ to get discount codes when making online purchases

A TikToker went viral after sharing a peculiar life hack. When ordering something online, user @sparklegirl316 says, try inputting “common girl names” into the coupon area. Occasionally, as shown in the now-viral video, this will result in a considerable discount.

Why does this work? According to @sparklegirl316, “that’s on ~influencer culture~.”

@sparklegirl316’s video currently has over 158,000 views.

The video itself shows @sparklegirl316 inputting names like “maddie,” “rachel,” and “katie,” occasionally followed by the number 20. In the video, “katie20” ends up being a valid code, earning @sparklegirl316 a hefty 20% off her order.

In comments, TikTokers shared their own tips and tricks for online ordering discounts.

“sorry10 sorry15 and sorry20 too,” a user suggested.

“You can also try military,” another TikToker noted.

“Welcome20 / welcome15 are ones I always try,” a third added.

Others suggested alternative methods for securing those cherished discounts.

“You can also try searching the business name on insta and scroll the top posts,” a TikToker claimed.

“I search up hauls on YouTube for the brand and then find the most recent ones,” one user shared. “Usually there’s a coupon code.”

Others suggested downloading browser extensions like Honey or apps like Karma, which accrue codes and automatically add them to relevant purchases.

However, for some, @sparklegirl316’s hack became a source of inspiration for a new project.

“About to make a bot that runs permutations of this,” one user wrote. “Thanks for the idea. this is genius.”

@sparklegirl316 did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories