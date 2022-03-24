Browser screen with caption "inputting common girl names until I find a discount code. And that's on influencer culture lol" (l) Discount code KATIE20 applied to order (r)

@sparklegirl316/TikTok

‘That’s on influencer culture’: TikToker inputs ‘common girl names’ to get discount codes when making online purchases

'A little hack.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Internet Culture

Published Mar 24, 2022

A TikToker went viral after sharing a peculiar life hack. When ordering something online, user @sparklegirl316 says, try inputting “common girl names” into the coupon area. Occasionally, as shown in the now-viral video, this will result in a considerable discount.

Why does this work? According to @sparklegirl316, “that’s on ~influencer culture~.”

@sparklegirl316’s video currently has over 158,000 views.

@sparklegirl316

A little hack #fyp #hack #onlineshopping #discount #discountcode #influencer #beautyproducts #foryoupage #discounthack #onlinehack

♬ Funny Laugh no no no – Sound Effect

The video itself shows @sparklegirl316 inputting names like “maddie,” “rachel,” and “katie,” occasionally followed by the number 20. In the video, “katie20” ends up being a valid code, earning @sparklegirl316 a hefty 20% off her order.

In comments, TikTokers shared their own tips and tricks for online ordering discounts.

“sorry10 sorry15 and sorry20 too,” a user suggested. 

“You can also try military,” another TikToker noted.

“Welcome20 / welcome15 are ones I always try,” a third added.

Others suggested alternative methods for securing those cherished discounts.

“You can also try searching the business name on insta and scroll the top posts,” a TikToker claimed.

“I search up hauls on YouTube for the brand and then find the most recent ones,” one user shared. “Usually there’s a coupon code.”

Others suggested downloading browser extensions like Honey or apps like Karma, which accrue codes and automatically add them to relevant purchases.

However, for some, @sparklegirl316’s hack became a source of inspiration for a new project.

“About to make a bot that runs permutations of this,” one user wrote. “Thanks for the idea. this is genius.”

@sparklegirl316 did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories

‘I’m the owner. How could I get fired?’: Karen’s tantrum at nail salon backfires in viral TikTok
‘Maybe if rent was affordable people wouldn’t be looking for hacks like this’: TikToker reveals trick to use public washer, dryer ‘for free,’ sparking debate
‘Not her in a canal’: TikToker says she tracked friend who was on Tinder date to canal
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Mar 24, 2022, 9:28 am CDT

Braden Bjella

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

Braden Bjella