‘That’ll be $800’: Chipotle worker reveals how the guac is made in viral TikTok—and why it’s so expensive

In a TikTok posted this week, @thechipotleguy, a TikToker who works at Chipotle, shows viewers how the restaurant’s guacamole is made.
He salts avocados, mashes them, and adds in a “precut mix” with onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and citrus juices. Finally he mixes it all together.
“Then it gets panned-out, sealed, and put into a fridge to use throughout the day,” he wrote in the video’s overlay text.
The video has been viewed over 2 million times. @thechipotleguy is a relatively new TikTok account, and only started posting videos on Jan. 15. All four videos from the account have gone viral.
In a follow-up video, @thechipotleguy says that he picks out the avocado stems before putting them into the bowl to make guacamole and makes 4-6 large bowls of guacamole a day.
“Our avocados are high quality and we only use hand cut ingredients,” the TikToker wrote in the video’s overlay text in response to a question about why Chipotle’s guacamole is “so expensive.” “Many restaurants won’t use avocados for their guac.”
In a third TikTok, the TikToker shows how the guacamole is stored before use. Chipotle uses saran wrap and plastic containers to prevent it from going brown.
Commenters on @thechipotleguy’s original TikTok focused on the price of guacamole from Chipotle.
“That’ll be $800,” commented @beaverseason.
“It’s still not worth $3 for a dollop,” wrote @azbros83.
“Who would sign petition for free guac?” commented @jikjok415. @thechipotleguy responded that he would support that cause.
The Daily Dot has reached out to @thechipotleguy via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email.
Must-reads on the Daily Dot
|‘Chick-fil-A come get me’: Worker shares 3 menu secrets after quitting in viral TikTok
|‘Karen is recording’: Woman tries to shame Subway worker over sandwich preparation in viral TikTok—it backfires
|‘Don’t let moving companies scam you!’: Mover locks TikToker’s roommate in truck after refusing to release their belongings
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.