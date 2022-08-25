‘IDK how you do it without messing up’: Chick-fil-A workers show crowded booth they have to take drive-thru orders in

TikToker and Chick-fil-A employee Lyle Szklenski (@lyleszk) gave viewers an inside look at what goes on on the other side of the screen when customers are ordering in the drive-thru.

In a video that surpassed 1.9 million views, Szklenski and another employee sit on the same side of a booth with their iPads and headsets. Throughout the duration of the video, it’s clear the employees have their order-taking speech down to a science.

They both talk over each other as they take separate orders.

“So just a large vanilla shake?” the other worker confirms with the customer on the other end as Szklenski simultaneously says: “And what to drink with that?”

In the comments section, viewers shared how impressed they are with how the employees are able to talk over each other without getting distracted.

“Idk how you do it without messing up,” one user wondered, to which Lyle responded, “Just professional [I guess].”

“I would not be able to sit right next to someone when taking an order. I would get confused hearing someone else,” another said.

“Wait the mics are that good you can talk right there without them hearing?!” a third user asked.

Szklenski seems to enjoy his job, responding to one commenter to confirm it’s “fun.” Szklenski has shared other videos of his experience working at Chick-fil-A on his account, where he’s racked up 16,000 followers. He refers to his co-workers as his “forever family” in one video. And in another one of his more recent videos, he shows what the lunch rush looks like at his store.

