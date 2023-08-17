‘What audio is this’: A cat driving a car is taking over TikTok

There is a new cat meme on TikTok, a driving cat to be exact.

“Me pulling up to the drive thru with $21.71 in my account until payday,” @i_m.your.huckleberry_ captioned their video. With 2.4 million views, this TikToker is one of many recreating the trending meme.

Cat driving a car TikTok meme

According to Know Your Meme, the cat driving a car meme originated with TikTok creator Shaina Culpepper in 2023. Culpepper often uploads videos of driving lessons with her cat. Surprisingly, her cat is behind the steering wheel.

Although it’s debatable if such a hobby is safe, the content is a funny favorite for many. Eventually, one of Louie’s driving videos was cropped into a green screen template with a text overlay. Usually funny and relatable captions. Accompanied by the loud stereo blasting of musician MO3’s “Outside,” the meme was born.

“Me leaving for my 8am work shift at 7:59am”, @xx_jd09 captioned their video. The post has more than 456,000 views.

“My boyfriend taking me to get nuggies after I was screaming, crying, throwing up over a minor inconvenience and he knew I was just hangry,” @bubblesworlddd said. The TikToker’s relatable sentiment was viewed more than 2 million times.

May the cat memes continue.