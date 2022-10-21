The ‘Can you record me real quick?’ TikTok is multi-purpose

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

There’s unpaid labor, and then there’s just not wanting to do something. One viral TikTok shows how to get around both.

The sound

The popular audio on TikTok features someone asking and then repeating, “Can you record me real quick?” A woman responds, “Uh uh, get somebody else to do it.”

The sound was posted by the account @d.iavion on Oct. 2; it’s been used in more than 93,000 TikToks since then, and it quickly became a script for others who just didn’t want to do it.

“Boundary setting queen,” said one commenter.

Where’s it from?

The account @d.iavion is the original source of the sound. The caption reads, “Y’all see how my own granny do me.” In the longer clip, she tells her it’s “for an audition,” and the woman quickly points to two other people who could do it.

The TikTok has more than 9 million views, and in previous videos, @d.iavion asks apparent strangers to record her for “auditions” as well, which usually entail silly dancing. On her YouTube channel, there are a few “prank” videos.

In the comments of the TikTok, she clarifies that she didn’t know the woman.

Sound off

In another video from Oct. 9, @d.iavion pokes fun at the viral TikTok and the karma that might befall older ladies who don’t help her record.

@d.iavion I’m that petty better have have that necklace thing to call 911 cuz F all y’all 🫶🏽 ♬ original sound – ItsDeDe Tv

