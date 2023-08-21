Britney Spears

‘She put her freakum dress on’: Fans react to Britney Spears’ night out after divorce filing

The pop star stuns in green dress after split from Sam Asghari.

Aug 21, 2023

Last week, TMZ reported pop star Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have broken up. The Iranian-American model filed for divorce on Aug. 16 after 14 months with Spears.

Since Asghari’s filing, Spears has responded to the uncoupling news through a series of Instagram posts. On August 20, the “Gimme More” singer shared scenes from a night out.

Spears wrote a lengthy caption detailing her long drive to get some chicken with a friend. She ultimately got dressed and invited some friends over for a fun hangout session. “When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!!” Spears said on Instagram.

“I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!” she finished the caption.

Fans reacted positively on social media to Spears’s upbeat spirit considering the emotional time.

According to several reports, Spears and Asghari did sign a prenuptial agreement. The artist and mother of two will be financially safeguarded during the divorce proceedings. Spears recently commented on the breakup on a post on her Instagram page: “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

Asghari, meanwhile, asked his followers to help him choose a paparazzi disguise.

