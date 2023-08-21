‘She put her freakum dress on’: Fans react to Britney Spears’ night out after divorce filing

Last week, TMZ reported pop star Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have broken up. The Iranian-American model filed for divorce on Aug. 16 after 14 months with Spears.

Since Asghari’s filing, Spears has responded to the uncoupling news through a series of Instagram posts. On August 20, the “Gimme More” singer shared scenes from a night out.

Every now and then you gotta put that freakum dress on… https://t.co/m8313WhhIN — @kp_official1 on IG (@kp_official_1) August 20, 2023

Spears wrote a lengthy caption detailing her long drive to get some chicken with a friend. She ultimately got dressed and invited some friends over for a fun hangout session. “When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!!” Spears said on Instagram.

“I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!” she finished the caption.

britney the second she got rid of her husband https://t.co/s53QPlgRNe pic.twitter.com/TiPFFRCgPv — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) August 21, 2023

Fans reacted positively on social media to Spears’s upbeat spirit considering the emotional time.

put on her revenge dress and speed dialed her homosexuals she’s so real https://t.co/ISlLvLgrjY — matt (@mattxiv) August 21, 2023

According to several reports, Spears and Asghari did sign a prenuptial agreement. The artist and mother of two will be financially safeguarded during the divorce proceedings. Spears recently commented on the breakup on a post on her Instagram page: “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

Asghari, meanwhile, asked his followers to help him choose a paparazzi disguise.