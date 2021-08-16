An indie game company is updating the content warning for its newest release after the game was met with a backlash to some of its darker themes.

Last week, Kitfox Games released Boyfriend Dungeon, a video game that combines a dungeon crawler and a dating sim into a game that lets you date your weapons while fighting your way through dungeons; you date people of all genders throughout and some of the relationships are polyamorous. But Boyfriend Dungeon isn’t just about the romance, as the initial content warning for the game read. The game also includes the ability to opt-out of texts from a character named “Mom” in case those messages (which do not appear to affect the plot) are triggering for players.

“This game may include references to unwanted advances, stalking, and other forms of emotional manipulation,” the warning stated. “Play with care.”

Thoughtful game design in Boyfriend Dungeon pic.twitter.com/1oV3ClfeeG — Tony #BLM (@catfashionshow) August 11, 2021

While the content warning for Boyfriend Dungeon isn’t specific, it’s referring to the game’s primary antagonist, a man named Eric with whom your character is set up for a date. According to IGN’s review, Eric’s behavior (which includes intimidation and stalking) quickly becomes worrisome—and those interactions are vital to completing Boyfriend Dungeon’s main story; per PinkNews’ review, Eric also misgenders a nonbinary character at one point.

It’s a far cry from the game’s trailers, which highlighted the ability to date your weapons as an upbeat pop song played in the background, and some people felt that the content warning originally attached to the game didn’t do an adequate job of preparing people who might potentially be triggered by those storylines.

On Saturday, Kitfox Games addressed the criticism around the content warning. It apologized for not properly describing the level of emotional manipulation and stalking that occurs in the game and said it would add a more specific warning to the game.

The content warning for Boyfriend Dungeon inadequately describes the events of stalking and emotional manipulation that exist in the story. We'll update the game next week with a more accurate CW. We apologize for any hurt inflicted by our mistake. Thank you for playing! — Kitfox Games 🦊 BOYFRIEND DUNGEON OUT NOW (@KitfoxGames) August 14, 2021

I'm REALLY grateful that even though there's some heated Discourse about real issues, nobody is harassing me or Kitfox! wow! hooray! but also, I wish ya'll were more kind to each other too, please. empathize; recognize needs; respect. — Tanya X. Short (@tanyaxshort) August 15, 2021

While Kitfox Games has been praised for its apology and pledge to change the content warning, others feel that the new content warning doesn’t go far enough. Some have called for Kitfox Games to opt-out of being made to interact with Eric as you could with Mom’s messages. But others saw those calls as a way to censor or sanitize game developers—as well as queer stories—for portraying something messy.

I've been flippant about the "wholesome games" discourse in the past but the boyfriend dungeon convo is really making me reflect on how few options we give creators of queer games beyond making fluffy, conflict-free popcorn games — anna anne anthropy (@adult_witch) August 15, 2021

Boyfriend Dungeon: Here's a content warning. If you find certain things upsetting maybe think about playing the game.



Some of Y'all: pic.twitter.com/ilKMWwhFsn — BarmaidAlexis 🍹🍻 (@BarmaidAlexis) August 13, 2021

I’m glad the Boyfriend Dungeon CW is being updated. But I can alrdy see the goalposts moving in the replies, and I feel like this is what ppl were talking abt when they discussed the Wholesome Direct and the push for queer indie projects to be frictionless comfort content. https://t.co/0sWICRPSEB — Michelle Ehrhardt (@ChelleEhrhardt) August 14, 2021

My take on the Boyfriend Dungeon discourse:

-Content warnings are good

-Artists should be able to make what they want (to an extent of course)

-Marketing a game as "wholesome" and coddling people about it will just make this happen over and over

-LGBTQ games are judged unfairly — DiaboroJohn (@john_michonski) August 15, 2021

And some have tried to take Alexander Gross, the voice actor who portrays Eric in Boyfriend Dungeon, to task for having voiced the character in the first place.

Saying "it reflects poorly on me to play a character like this" is so confusing. There's bad people out there, I don't support what these kind of people are doing/saying/thinking at all. It's just acting, y'all. — Axl Jorts Restoration Squad (@Octopimp) August 16, 2021

The fact that I'm seeing people saying, "You shouldn't have accepted this Villain role because you knew how bad they are," to voice actors because of Boyfriend Dungeon is causing my brain to melt — BlackOutCos @ bunny boi supremecy🐰 (@BlackOutCos) August 16, 2021

Boyfriend Dungeon players, is your creative literacy ok, wtf is going on https://t.co/WqXjTYbovv — Gene Park (@GenePark) August 16, 2021

CUT THIS OUT. ALEX IS AWESOME and it's OK that antagonists exist! He did a great job! https://t.co/gIbIOMAPBn — Tanya X. Short (@tanyaxshort) August 16, 2021

