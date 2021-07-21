alleged bigfoot sighting

Video: Kayaker allegedly captured Bigfoot carrying a baby sasquatch

'Some say it's Bigfoot carrying an infant, others say it's Bigfoot carrying a deer.'

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

Internet Culture

Published Jul 21, 2021   Updated Jul 21, 2021, 9:23 am CDT

A kayaker is claiming to have filmed a Sasquatch carrying something— possibly a baby Sasquatch or a deer—across a river in Michigan.

The video was posted to the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organisation Facebook page on July 12. Voiceover from the video states that it was submitted by someone identified as Eddie V, whose cousin sent it to him after a kayaking trip.

“He says, ‘My cousin was kayaking on the Cass river here in Michigan when he took this picture,'” a member of the organization reads in the video. “Not sure what it is, but I’ve sent it to a few people and some say it’s Bigfoot carrying an infant, others say it’s Bigfoot carrying a deer.”

Michigan Bigfoot Video Crossing Cass River

Michigan Bigfoot Video Crossing Cass River

Posted by Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization on Monday, July 12, 2021

What follows is repeated attempts to slow down the video and gain a clearer picture of what is in the video. At a closer look, the figure thought to be a Sasquatch is reddish-brown and large in size, appearing to be carrying something.

There were no comments on the video when viewed by the Daily Dot, but the Mirror reported that viewers suggested it may be a fisherman in a wading suit.

“Some viewers didn’t believe this was a Bigfoot sighting, saying that the creature in the clip was ‘a guy in waders’ – adding that the area is popular with fishermen,” the Mirror reported.

One viewer who shared the video called it a “terrible costume.”

Facebook/Liberals Hate Me

Another noted it was very close to where they were staying in the area.

Facebook/Liberals Hate Me

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organisation on Facebook for additional context regarding the video.

H/T the Mirror

*First Published: Jul 21, 2021, 9:16 am CDT

