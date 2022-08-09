Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6.

Is there a more reassuring voice on TV than Mike Ehrmantraut?

As someone who’s had to clean up many messes for druglords and corrupt lawyers throughout both Breaking Bad and the prequel/sequel series Better Call Saul, Mike (as played by the great Jonathan Banks) is not one to put up with someone’s shit. But, as a new meme demonstrates, Mike Ehrmantraut can also be incredibly adept at talking the people whose messes he cleans up, and the rest of us, through any situation.

The origins of the “here’s what you’re gonna do” meme take Mike’s reassurance skills to the extreme as Better Call Saul marries its two halves (the lawyer side and the cartel side) together. At the end of “Point and Shoot,” the midseason premiere of the show’s final season, Mike and his crew arrive at the apartment where Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) share to cover up Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) murder at the hands of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Mike goes as far as to sequester the couple in their bedroom as his crew removes the body and cleans up the crime scene.

“Alright, here’s what’s gonna happen,” Mike explains. “In a few days, Howard Hamlin’s car will be found several states away by the water. The odometer will have rolled to the exact number of miles it took to get there. There will be cocaine in the upholstery. That’s the story you were setting up for this guy, yeah?”

The rundown, which includes how Saul and Kim should handle the inevitable questions they’ll get from the police about Howard’s “disappearance,” doesn’t judge their actions even though he’s fully aware of their plans to ruin Howard’s reputation. It’s both about ensuring Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) role as a druglord stays hidden and keeping Saul and Kim out of jail so they don’t rat anyone out; it also echoes Mike’s very first scene in Breaking Bad. It’s just one more thing Mike has to do in his line of work.

In the immediate aftermath of the episode, fans latched onto the function of the scene, which is how comforting it might be to have Mike Ehrmantraut walk you through a situation.

I want Mike Ehrmantraut to come to my house every morning and give me orders. “Here’s what your going to do. You’re going to get up, take a shower, get dressed and go to work. Tall me that you understand.” #BetterCallSaul — Lizbik (@lizbik2001) July 12, 2022

*I spill juice on the kitchen floor*

Mike Ehrmantraut: It’s going to be okay don’t panic. What we’re gonna do is grab the paper towels and place them down on the spill and let it soak for five minutes no more no less. Place the towels in the trash until trash day comes. — Pugmane 🐾 🐛 🥫 (@pugmane) July 16, 2022

But several weeks later, a slightly tweaked version of Mike’s message to Saul and Kim—“here’s what you’re gonna do” instead of “here’s what’s gonna happen”—morphed into a meme format. The posts, which are usually accompanied by a promo photo of Mike from Better Call Saul season 5, offer similar messages of reassurance. It doesn’t matter what’s being said, but the suggestion is the same: If you’ve ever watched Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul, chances are you can hear whatever task you’re being walked through in Mike’s distinct voice.

Some scenarios adapted movie plots into tweet form.

Okay. Here's what you're going to do. You're going to break into the antique shop and grab the pop-up book. A talking bear will catch you in the act, so you'll frame him. Then you'll use the book, your talent, and your little costumes to find clues to lead you to the treasure. pic.twitter.com/yGWhZsDHKy — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) August 8, 2022

Here's what you're gonna do. You're gonna put the kids to bed at night and take a late flight to Argentina. You're gonna work your 8 hours, no more, no less, then leave for the airport to take an overnight flight back in time to wake the children to go to school the next morning. pic.twitter.com/ScSqOel3sd — Karl Puschmann (@CritiKarl) August 8, 2022

Stay calm and listen to me. Here’s what you’re gonna do. You’re gonna take out your checkbook and write a check to the owners of the property for the agreed upon price. No more, no less. Then you date and sign the check, and it’s official. You bought the zoo. Do you understand? pic.twitter.com/hVECntxkwu — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) August 6, 2022

Some joked about planning real-life heists around obtaining canceled films.

Here's what you're gonna do. You're gonna go into work like it's any other day. Bring a thumb drive. 4gb, no more, no less. Download the unfinished cut of The Batgirl. When you get home, open up a browser and type in www.thepirat… pic.twitter.com/vb9NIMkZkN — Sage Hyden / Just Write (@sagehyden) August 8, 2022

The SparkNotes account also had some fun adapting the plot of Romeo and Juliet for the format. (Obviously, Romeo wasn’t as good at listening to Mike’s plan as Saul and Kim.)

Okay. Now listen to me. Here's what you're going to do. You're going to go to Mantua and lie low for a while. Eventually, you're going to hear that Juliet's dead. No, she's not actually dead. Calm down. What did I just say? She's not dead. Tell me you understand. pic.twitter.com/FZfRza4D2i — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) August 8, 2022

One version referenced a minor plot point from the penultimate episode of Better Call Saul, “Waterworks.”

Here’s what you’re gonna do: You’re going to make the Potato Salad with Miracle Whip. You’ll use it the same as Mayonnaise—exact recipe. No more. No less. You’re gonna serve it, you’re gonna eat it, and you’re not gonna say a damn thing.#BetterCallSaul @rheaseehorn #TalkingSaul pic.twitter.com/BeYZBtv9G1 — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) August 9, 2022

And, naturally, there were some hacks about sports and other aspects of real life.

Here's what you're gonna do. You're gonna purchase fast food and disguise it as your own cooking. If he says you thought we were having steamed clams, you're gonna tell him you said steamed hams. Your mother? All she needs to know is it's just the Northern Lights. pic.twitter.com/LhoPJitVOM — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) August 8, 2022

Here's what you're going to do. You're going to go into the transfer market and buy a defensive midfielder. Not a box-to-box player. Not someone who does a bit of tackling and running, but a true defensive midfielder. A number six. No more, no less. Do you understand? pic.twitter.com/zHGVzvIhhJ — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) August 9, 2022

okay. now listen to me. here’s what you’re going to do. you’re going to go to the pizza hut. now, next to the pizza hut is a taco bell. don’t be scared. that’s because it is a combination pizza hut and taco bell. you understand me? pic.twitter.com/PvlzVhmSQx — Keifer (@DannyVegito) August 7, 2022

Time and again, Mike is one of the more level-headed characters in the Breaking Bad universe. And with both his knowledge and the power of hindsight, we tend to see just how often he’s right. For us, it’s another level of assurance: If Mike talks, we might want to listen.