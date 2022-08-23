4 of the best ring lights for content creators

Passionfruit may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

Everyone knows getting a quality camera is important for content creation, but it won’t go very far unless you have a good lighting set up to match. Fortunately, lighting simple setups is easier than ever with the rise of ring lights—but which one is the best for you?

When shopping for a ring light, in addition to budget, you’ll want to consider the size, what kind of power source it uses, and whether the ability to adjust color temperature and dimmability is important for the kind of content you create. If you plan on shooting in one location all the time, you’ll have more control over your overall environment and might be able to get away with fewer features; if adaptability is important, spending extra money to get a light that will allow you to grow as a content creator is a worthwhile investment.

So where to start? We’ve checked out the reviews for some of the most popular ring lights out there and picked out great options depending on your needs.

Westcott’s 18-inch Bi-Color LED Ring Light Kit

If you’ve got the money to spend, the Westcott 18-inch Bi-Color LED Ring Light Kit is a versatile and powerful lighting solution for your content creation needs. Featuring high color accuracy and a range of temperature options (3200K to 5600K), this light is also dimmable, providing you with a large amount of control over your setup.

It also comes with multiple mounting options, making it suitable for a phone or a standalone camera, and has an option to plug it into the wall or run off of the included batteries. The kit also includes a carrying case.

Price: $179.90

Raya Bendie-Brite Folding Bi-Color USB 10” Ring Light

Sometimes, a large ring light setup is overkill, and something a little smaller is better suited for your space or your needs. In that scenario, Raya’s Bendie-Brite Folding USB Bi-Color 10” Ring Light is worth checking out. The ability to fold in half makes it ideal for transporting or storing in a smaller living space, while still providing advanced features, including control over both color temperature (2700K to 5600K) and brightness.

A smartphone mount is included, and while this light doesn’t come with a tripod, it does have the gear required to mount it onto one. One potential drawback is that it only runs off USB, but if you’re using it on the go, a power bank might make more sense than an actual outlet anyway. And at this price point, that seems like a fair trade-off.

Price: $49.95

Lume Cube Cordless 12” Ring Light Mini

Size does matter, and as popular as 10” and 18” ring lights are, the Lume Cube Mini’s 12” diameter is a versatile option for both travel and home setup. Like many of the larger light options, it has an adjustable color temperature (3200K-5600K) and dimming capabilities.

The light runs off either AC power or battery, adding to its usefulness as travel gear. A light stand, carrying case, and both camera and smartphone mount options are also included.

Price: $99.99

Neewer Dimmable Desktop LED Selfie 10” Ring Light

The Neewer Dimmable Desktop LED Selfie 10” Ring Light is a great option if you’re looking for simplicity. With only three light modes and 10 brightness levels, there’s still a certain level of customization for your lighting setup without becoming too overwhelming. It also comes with a tabletop stand and a smartphone holder, making it super easy to either keep as a permanent part of your content creation set up or move around as needed.

Price: $30.24

Adding a light to your setup is possibly the biggest difference in quality that a single piece of equipment can make. Whether you’re shooting footage on an iPhone or a professional camera, investing in a good light will help you take your content creation game to the next level with minimal effort — even on a budget.