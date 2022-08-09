4 of the best gaming keyboards

Passionfruit may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

If you’re a PC gamer, you know how important having the best gaming keyboard is. Not only does it need to be comfortable for long gaming sessions, but it also needs to have the right features to give you an edge over your opponents.

No matter what, you’re going to want to choose a mechanical keyboard with backlighting, probably the full RGB spectrum. If you’re looking for a wireless keyboard, battery life is also important to keep in mind, whereas the number of connections you can use and switch between while gaming may be important to people with a multi-computer set-up. And don’t forget to dive into switch options—do you prefer silent typing or tactile and clicky?

With all this in mind, there are a lot of great options out there, but it really depends on your budget, your specific needs, and your aesthetic preference. In this article, we’ll be comparing reviews of some of the top options out there, so you can decide which one is best for you.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is one of the best overall wireless keyboards for gaming that you can buy. In addition to all the standard features of a full-size keyboard, it also has a media bar and volume wheel up at the top to make staying entertained during gameplay easier.

The ability to customize lighting set-up with the included software, low latency, and dongle storage are additional features appreciated by gamers. Throw in the premium wrist rest that comes with it, and you’re ready to go. The keyboard will last you a good 13 hours with full RGB lighting, and over 190 without it. And if you want something smaller, you can check out the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed.

Price: $229.99 (Green Switch | Yellow Switch)

Drop ALT Mechanical

If customization is your thing, you’re probably familiar with Drop keyboards. This line offers a wide variety of keycaps you can buy to ensure your gaming keyboard suits your personality and your gaming style.

The Drop ALT Mechanical in particular is a compact, 65% size keyboard with six different options when it comes to switches. All of the keys are fully mappable, and the aluminum frame is good quality. The keyboard also comes in a less expensive “barebones” option if you already know you want to purchase a custom set of caps.

Price: $149.00 (usually $180.00)

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed

The Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed is the slightly smaller (tenkeyless) version of Logitech’s well-reviewed G915 Lightspeed. Many of the features remain the same, including low-profile mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting, and the ability to switch between computers on the fly thanks to the keyboard’s multiple wireless options.

The durable aluminum build remains a major selling point of this keyboard, although the battery life has bumped up to 40 hours from the original’s 30, offering more gaming time for anyone doing a hardcore marathon session.

Price: $199.99 (usually $229.99)

Keychron K2 Version 2

If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, the Keychron K2 Version 2 is a solid option without a ton of compromises. It’s wireless, with the ability to pair to three different devices via Bluetooth, and its 75% size is a space-saver as well as being great for travel.

The Keychron K2 notoriously works well with both Mac and PC computers and offers three different switch options all at a price point under $100. Perhaps most impressive about this little keyboard is that it boasts a 68-hour battery life even with full RGB lighting.

Price: $89.99