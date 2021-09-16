young man wearing hat and headphones with caption "Yall gotta do a beaning, experince of a lifetime" (inset) baked beans

Teens on TikTok are ‘beaning’ people’s homes

It's like egging but with baked beans.

Teens tired of throwing eggs and toilet paper at people’s houses have adopted a new weapon into their arsenal—cans of baked beans.

Fortunately, they’re opening the cans first and just throwing the contents, so there’s no Trumpian fever dream “soup for my family” style shenanigans going on. It’s just exactly what it sounds like: teens sneaking up to people’s houses or cars and tipping cans of beans over them.

Some people are innovating with add-ons like crushed tomatoes. Gourmet beaning, anyone?

And there was also a failed cheesing trend that some beaners attempted to get started back in June.

The trend seems to have begun with TikTok account @bean.bandits who poured a selection of different Goya beans on the pavement in front of someone’s front door.

The Bean Bandits, whose page describes them as “a terrorist organisation” and promises “more videos to come,” have only one more video, featuring them once again tipping Goya beans onto someone’s doormat.

But the trend has long since surpassed their tiny organization, apparently becoming enough of a problem that British police and various newspapers are warning people to be on the lookout for it—and to check their kitchen cupboards, and monitor whether their teenagers are buying unreasonable amounts of beans.

Do you know where your children are? Maybe they’re beaning people’s houses right now!

The Daily Dot has contacted the Bean Bandits on TikTok and will update if they respond.

