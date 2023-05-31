Azealia Banks weighs in on Matty Healy and Taylor Swift romance: ‘This guy is gonna give you scabies’

As the discourse on Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend Matty Healy soars, musician Azealia Banks shared her thoughts on Instagram. “Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies. He’s not on the level of a powerful puss u worked HELLA hard to build,” she wrote in a series of Stories.

“So real,” a top comment reads in TikToker @king.asante’s video, which has garnered 356,000 views, detailing Banks’ posts. In the ongoing Taylor Swift and Matty Healy discourse, the 1975 frontman responded to fan uproar in a New Yorker profile published earlier this week. Along with the internet, Azealia Banks weighed in.

Azealia Banks has weighed in on the Matty Healy discourse and unpredictably doesn’t miss pic.twitter.com/G4UJLHhksq — Lydia Tárt (@hannahtindle) May 30, 2023

In the series of posts, she cautioned the pop star’s romance, and also her love for James Mercer. “You should really tap James Mercer from the Shins…James Mercer is honestly one of the best lyricists ever”.

Since the rumors of the duo’s coupling, Matty Healy’s emergence has garnered mixed reviews. “Does Matt Healy know that no one actually thinks the 1975 makes good music..,” Banks went on.

From his involvement in the offensive podcast on rapper Ice Spice to his onstage Nazi salute, social media is taking a close look at Healy. Banks, who has routinely shared her opinions and rants on mainstream pop culture, called out Healy’s privilege. “The outrageous small man white opinionated male musician thing works for Ariel Pink and Ariel Pink only.”

azealia banks should be hired as an insult coordinator for a presidential campaign she's at Olympic levels of reading at this point. she's operating on an international scale of clearing bitches — muna (@Muna_Mire) May 24, 2023

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift have yet to publicly respond to Azealia Banks.