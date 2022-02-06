‘It’s worth a shot’: TikToker gets free popcorn from AMC movie theater after close

You never know if you don’t ask—at least that’s what TikTok creator Mary Ledbetter (@maryledbetter9) learned when her friend got a craving for some popcorn after the movie theater closed.

In the video, taken at an AMC Theatre in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the friend holds her phone up to a window to capture an employee’s attention. The phone has a note that reads, “Any extra popcorn?” The video seems to be making its round on the For You page, racking up 1.6 million views since being posted five days ago.

The video’s text overlay explains more, “When you just want popcorn at the AMC but they are closed and cleaning inside.”

During the video, the women are brought inside and given the popcorn they requested for free. They are even granted access to the popcorn butter.

“We used to throw away like a garbage bags worth every night,” one commenter wrote on the video. “It’s worth a shot lol”

Another added that “I used to work as a concessionist for two years, usually me and my manager would give out the massive ‘trash’ bags of popcorn before we closed.”

Other’s thought the movie theater employees deserved a raise.

“These employees deserve a bonus for enabling this great marketing,” @brandooreo1 said.

“The AMC in stillwater was always giving me free stuff. got free drinks a few times,” another person adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to @maryledbetter9 by Instagram DM and AMC by email for comment.

