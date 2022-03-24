The theatrical experience can offer all sorts of wonders, but, as one screening shows, it can also lead to chaos.

That was definitely the case for an early screening of The Lost City at the AMC Burbank 16 on Wednesday night. According to several people who were in attendance, it took around 45 minutes for the movie to actually start and had “a surprising amount of industry people” in attendance. But while the projector was being fixed, a woman in the audience gets up to do a standup routine.

And, well, it didn’t exactly go over well.

I’m at the AMC cinema waiting for Lost City. The projector is broken, they’ve been working to fix it for 30 minutes. A woman in the audience has decided to get up, go to the front and try out her stand up comedy on us. It’s not good. I just… 🤦‍♀️ — Kat Wood (@katruthwood) March 23, 2022

I’m seeing a movie at AMC and it’s delayed in starting and multiple people just drawly say “alright who’s coming to introduce the film that’s making the movie start late?” I love LA — April Dawn (@April13Dawn) March 23, 2022

Several people posted videos of the woman’s set, which included unfunny standup, racist accents, calling a heckler trying to get her to stop a “racist Asian,” and breaking out into song.

all hell broke loose at the AMC Burbank 16 last night pic.twitter.com/Q6sTXPSxI5 — charley damski (@sorry__charley) March 24, 2022

It was a whole one woman show at AMC 16 last night pic.twitter.com/Qz4fQqdsV0 — April Dawn (@April13Dawn) March 23, 2022

“When someone told this white woman to stop the only comeback she could manage was, ‘I’ve never seen a racist Asian before to which an audience member retorted, ‘you’ve been doing a blaccent for 20 mins,’” Kevin Yang tweeted. “The woman also full-on belted a song. All in front of her 8 yr old daughter.”

Twitter watched the situation unfold with a mixture of curiosity and second-hand embarrassment and compared it to everything from an open mic night to a set from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Is there a word for when you’re afraid someone is going to do a bad impromptu standup routine in a place you feel trapped in? https://t.co/jADAuPO0Hu — Alexandria Neonakis (@Beavs) March 24, 2022

That’s it, LA is back on lockdown. Sorry guys. https://t.co/QSDoN9Yab8 — Jarrod Murray (@theofficialword) March 24, 2022

I cant believe nobody booed her…God gave you the chance of a lifetime to be a hater and change a lot of peoples lives and you didn’t take it https://t.co/zwEvuM0IX1 — S T ☆ R B O Y (@BarbieTheeStar) March 24, 2022

But outside of Los Angeles, there was almost a bit of relief that something similar hadn’t occurred at their local movie theater.

If people in New York figure out that they can get away with doing rogue stand-up comedy interventions before screenings we are doomed https://t.co/WRpyovFImF — Screen Slate (@ScreenSlate) March 24, 2022

And that’s why I’m never moving to Los Angeles https://t.co/GKAEEf6lHE — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) March 24, 2022

Eventually, the projector started working and the movie screened as planned. But the impromptu show before it may have made it all the more memorable.