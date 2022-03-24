The theatrical experience can offer all sorts of wonders, but, as one screening shows, it can also lead to chaos.
That was definitely the case for an early screening of The Lost City at the AMC Burbank 16 on Wednesday night. According to several people who were in attendance, it took around 45 minutes for the movie to actually start and had “a surprising amount of industry people” in attendance. But while the projector was being fixed, a woman in the audience gets up to do a standup routine.
And, well, it didn’t exactly go over well.
Several people posted videos of the woman’s set, which included unfunny standup, racist accents, calling a heckler trying to get her to stop a “racist Asian,” and breaking out into song.
“When someone told this white woman to stop the only comeback she could manage was, ‘I’ve never seen a racist Asian before to which an audience member retorted, ‘you’ve been doing a blaccent for 20 mins,’” Kevin Yang tweeted. “The woman also full-on belted a song. All in front of her 8 yr old daughter.”
Twitter watched the situation unfold with a mixture of curiosity and second-hand embarrassment and compared it to everything from an open mic night to a set from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
But outside of Los Angeles, there was almost a bit of relief that something similar hadn’t occurred at their local movie theater.
Eventually, the projector started working and the movie screened as planned. But the impromptu show before it may have made it all the more memorable.