‘I just wanted to know what stage of capitalism it is where you have to f*cking finance your dinner?’: Customer calls out Afterpay option on $50 pizza order

A TikToker went viral after calling out the buy now, pay-later option from Afterpay that was available for his $50 pizza order.

The TikToker (@millennialchaos) shared a screenshot of his order with the caption reading, “we’re in the endgame now.”

The screenshot showed that he ordered an 18-inch pizza, and his total was $49.

However, the TikToker didn’t have to pay the total all at once if he didn’t have the funds. The screenshot showed an Afterpay option, allowing him to pay for the pizza in four interest-free installments of $12.25.

“I just wanted to know what stage of capitalism it is where you’d have to finance your fucking dinner,” the TikToker said in the video.

The video garnered mixed reactions from viewers. Afterpay aside, some viewers couldn’t get over the $50 pizza.

“im more stunned [sic] by a 50 dollar pizza tbh,” one user commented.

“I don’t wanna live in a world where Pizza is more than $20,” another said.

Others simply cracked jokes about the TikToker’s rant.

“Impie-realism the highest stage of crust,” one viewer said.

“Clear sign of the revolution being imminent [sic] 😂,” a second wrote.

A third added, “who doesn’t pay for their pizza mortgage…”

However, one viewer commented on the perks of using Afterpay — even for a pizza. They wrote, “I know someone who will always press the Afterpay button because to them it means they don’t have to pay it right now, so they don’t worry about it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @millenialchaos via TikTok comment.