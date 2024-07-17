Women are responding to a study that found metals in tampons with dark humor on TikTok

A new study is sharing some concerning information about dangerous materials found in tampons. The TikTok girlies are reacting to the news that researchers have found metals in period products by filming their hot takes on the platform, of course.
As everyone tries to understand, there are a lot of questions and not nearly enough answers.
What does the study say?
In early July 2024, a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Public Health released their findings in a study measuring metals found in tampons.
Seemingly the first study of its kind, it pays attention to tampons in particular due to the higher potential for chemicals to be absorbed by the thin skin of the vagina. (Apparently, there are many opportunities for metals to be introduced into tampons.)
Researchers evaluated 30 tampons from fourteen different brands, bought in the U.S. and UK/EU. They evaluated sixteen separate metals—including store brands and organic brands—and every single tampon tested had at least one metal present. (The study doesn’t name the brands tested 👀.)
There are already so many complicated and concerning issues surrounding womanhood and the care of women’s bodies—sure, let’s add another!
There’s a lot more to be discovered in this area of women’s health. As everyone tries to understand the news on a practical level, there are many different feelings about this recent finding.
Women of TikTok respond to metals in tampons
Here are what some of the women of TikTok are saying about this study and how people are coping with the findings.
Let’s start with the experts, who got to breaking down the facts:
@drjenniferlincoln Metals in tampons? #OBGYN reviews 5 things to know and what she would do. #tampons #periodcheck #periodtips #breakingnews #letstalkabout #healthclass ♬ original sound – Dr. Jennifer Lincoln
Dr. Jennifer Lincoln pointed out that some metals act as antimicrobials. She also noted that the study doesn’t paint a full picture. There’s still more data needed to venture to discover how many of the present metals are absorbed through the vagina.
@consumerreports Even tampons labeled organic can contain worrisome ingredients. Learn more through the link in our bio. #tampon #healthtok #periodtips #femininehygieneproducts #periodcare ♬ original sound – Consumer Reports
Sometimes a bleak situation needs some dark humor to balance it all out, and these creators on TikTok are helping women cope with the (literal) pain:
@alanamandel Oh how I love being a woman ✨🩸 it’s bad enough we have to buy our own feminine care products, but now our tampons are poisoning us?! I do love having something to complain about though. #womensrights #tampons #period #breakingnews #womenshealth ♬ LINGER X PAPER PLANES – Allison Keeley
@linsaysd
Let reframe this tampon panic ladies♬ original sound – Linsaysd
@mackenziebarmen Oh how I love being a woman!!!! #comedy #satire #sketch #skit #darkcomedy #parody ♬ Tense ( Dramatic Music ) – Iyan Rizki
@brittanienash What are some good alternatives… #tampon ♬ original sound – I'm Sardonyx🔨 – laffy taffy
@lexietollestrup_ Fr tho #relatable ♬ DEVIL IS A LIE – Tommy Richman
Some women felt that considering all the dangers other products pose, they weren’t entirely surprised:
@mila.magnani It is 2024 and this is the first study measuring toxic metals in our feminine care products…. #womenshealthmatters #womenshealthawareness ♬ Female Body – Farideh
@ashweecarter Hey so no worries but should there be some worries? #fyp #research #womenshealth #women #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Ashleigh Carter
@officialtiktoknurse I got a lot explaining to do to a 5th grader #schoolnurse #officialtiktoknurse #tampons #periods #metals #storytime #news #newstudy #wow #uhm #😅 #students #question #nursesoftiktok #nurselife #nursetok ♬ original sound – Jake
Last but not least, we’ll highlight some solutions-based thinkers:
@jessthestylist1 Like everything i definitely thought too much about this. So far its not that bad #metalsintampons #menstrualcup #periodcup #berkeleystudy #tampons #menstrualsupport #menstrualcycle #period #tamponsmetal #padsandtampons #pads ♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men
@regularmaddie lead in your tampons? ew. #freebleeding #tampons #toxicmetals ♬ original sound – regular maddie
Now that we know better, it’s time to do better. If tampon users call on their elected officials and leaders in science and research communities, we can work on getting the information we need. Everyone should feel safe with what’s available to care for themselves.
