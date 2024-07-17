Women are responding to a study that found metals in tampons with dark humor on TikTok

A new study is sharing some concerning information about dangerous materials found in tampons. The TikTok girlies are reacting to the news that researchers have found metals in period products by filming their hot takes on the platform, of course.

As everyone tries to understand, there are a lot of questions and not nearly enough answers.

What does the study say?

In early July 2024, a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Public Health released their findings in a study measuring metals found in tampons.

Seemingly the first study of its kind, it pays attention to tampons in particular due to the higher potential for chemicals to be absorbed by the thin skin of the vagina. (Apparently, there are many opportunities for metals to be introduced into tampons.)

In 2024, this is the FIRST PAPER in 2024 to MEASURE the metals in tampons.



There is arsenic and lead in tampons. I need us to be making more noise about this! 🗣️ 🩸 pic.twitter.com/fs5Tqu5jIS — Minister of Menstruation™️🩸 (@Candice_Chirwa) July 12, 2024

Researchers evaluated 30 tampons from fourteen different brands, bought in the U.S. and UK/EU. They evaluated sixteen separate metals—including store brands and organic brands—and every single tampon tested had at least one metal present. (The study doesn’t name the brands tested 👀.)

Heavy metals and toxic chemicals being found in tampons….. I suggest we all free bleed EVERYWHERE until society decides to give us safe affordable menstrual products. — Leggy Pain (@coffeeandvinyl1) July 9, 2024

There are already so many complicated and concerning issues surrounding womanhood and the care of women’s bodies—sure, let’s add another!

I don’t feel like enough people are yelling about the new findings of high levels of toxic metals being in tampons? Like all tampons even organic ones?? Why is there arsenic in tampons????? Can’t wait for more of this shit with the overturning of Chevron — danielle weisberg for hire (@danielleweisber) July 8, 2024

There’s a lot more to be discovered in this area of women’s health. As everyone tries to understand the news on a practical level, there are many different feelings about this recent finding.

Women of TikTok respond to metals in tampons

Here are what some of the women of TikTok are saying about this study and how people are coping with the findings.

Let’s start with the experts, who got to breaking down the facts:

Dr. Jennifer Lincoln pointed out that some metals act as antimicrobials. She also noted that the study doesn’t paint a full picture. There’s still more data needed to venture to discover how many of the present metals are absorbed through the vagina.

Sometimes a bleak situation needs some dark humor to balance it all out, and these creators on TikTok are helping women cope with the (literal) pain:

Some women felt that considering all the dangers other products pose, they weren’t entirely surprised:

Last but not least, we’ll highlight some solutions-based thinkers:

Now that we know better, it’s time to do better. If tampon users call on their elected officials and leaders in science and research communities, we can work on getting the information we need. Everyone should feel safe with what’s available to care for themselves.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.