‘I was taught so many different ways to deny’—Former UnitedHealthcare worker explains how ‘despicable’ treatment of widow finally made her quit

While a significant amount of online attention surrounding the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has focused on suspect Luigi Mangione, even more of it has shed a spotlight on the failings of the United States healthcare system.

Since Thompson’s murder on Dec. 4, thousands across social media have come forward about their experiences in healthcare, both as customers and as employees.

One such account on TikTok called @MothersKeeperDoula2023—run by former UnitedHealthcare claims provider Natalie May Collins—recounted a particularly disturbing case she handled regarding a widowed mother of five.

On Dec. 22, Collins posted a three-minute video in response to user @JuneDoulaService‘s comment about speaking out against United Healthcare. In the post, Collins talks about her experience working in the medical claims department of UnitedHealthcare (UHC) for approximately nine months, where “they were so mean to us,” she says, while she was simultaneously being taught “so many ways to deny (claims).”

Collins then explains one specific—and impactful—case she handled during her time at UHC. She describes a widowed woman who would call multiple times a day asking the status of her unpaid hospice claim; her husband had died months before of pancreatic cancer and she was overwhelmed, without her own insurance and raising five children alone.

“There is no reason why we couldn’t submit this claim and be done,” Collins recounts. “They told me every which way to deny this, and get her off of our phone line. It was absolutely despicable.”

She goes on to say that, despite what she’d been told and trained to do, she decided to pay the widow’s claim, after which she immediately told her supervisor she was quitting. “I could not stand to be a part of that company any longer.”

Response and spread

The video garnered over 422,000 views and over 5,000 comments in support of Collins’ actions, with many commenters asking for advice on navigating the healthcare system themselves. Users responded with comments including, “please teach us how to fight insurance denials!” “you’re a good person” and “Interesting how mainstream media keeps FAILING to cover this.”

On Dec. 24, @WallStreetApes shared Collins’ original TikTok and a summary of the video on X, garnering over 86,000 likes and 27,000 shares.

Collins created two follow-up videos, explaining the story in more detail and her current experience being out of medical claims.

After she quit, Collins said she began “fighting insurance on the other side” by working for patients and providers. According to her social media, she is a birth, postpartum, and newborn care doula based in Columbus, Ohio.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Natalie May Collins via direct message on TikTok and Instagram. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.