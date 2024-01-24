NBA suspends Tristan Thompson after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, and the jokes are writing themselves

This week, the NBA revealed that Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson would be suspended after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs)—specifically ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033—as this directly violates the terms of the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/oqNXP7Zvak — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 23, 2024

However, this is not the 32-year-old basketball player’s first time in the spotlight for—let’s go with “not so flattering”—reasons. If you’re in the celeb-o-sphere (and, more specifically, the Kardashian-o-sphere) you likely recognize Tristan’s name from his tumultuous relationship with Khloé Kardashian, but—in case you’re not caught up on the minute details of a stranger’s love life—allow me to fill you in:

You see, between 2016 and 2018, Khloé and Travis dated very publically. In that time, Khloé became pregnant with the couple’s first child together before rumors began swirling of Travis’s infidelity. Shortly before the birth of their daughter, True, Page Six reported that Travis was seen being intimate with model Lani Blair.

In the aftermath, many outlets noted that Khloé and Travis had decided to try and work things out, but the relationship remained rocky through 2019, and ultimately ended when TMZ infamously broke the news that Travis was accused of kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

While Khloé and Travis remained apart for a stint, they were then on-again-off-again in 2020 and 2021, welcoming their second child together in 2022 before parting ways again, but remaining friends.

So, in short: this man famously cheated on Khloé Kardashian multiple times. And then he was suspended from his job…essentially for cheating…

…I bet you can see where this is going:

so you’re telling me he got suspended for……..cheating https://t.co/g9jfieAECQ pic.twitter.com/eDQTkhJ7EZ — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) January 23, 2024

Yes, among the disappointed Cavaliers fans online this week were a whole host of people who quickly realized the jokes about this situation pretty much write themselves:

You mean you cheat & you have to get punished?😂 — NKY Bracket Guy (@BracketNky) January 23, 2024

Getting suspended for taking performance enhancing drugs without a single enhanced performance is insane — klarna kween (@onewhoisheard) January 24, 2024

3 guarantees in life:



1. Death

2. Taxes

3. Tristan Thompson cheating at any available opportunity — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) January 24, 2024

He couldn’t even stay loyal to *only* cheating on his girlfriends — 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 (@HBridgey) January 23, 2024

nba season ends in april, tristan thompson is truly ADDICTED to cheating on anything with less than 3 months left to go — Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) January 23, 2024

Tristan Thompson is committed to cheating in every aspect of his life, my goodness. pic.twitter.com/bYpOO3V5xr — Janae Ⓥ (@ideeryoubambi) January 23, 2024

there has never been good tristan thompson news https://t.co/q0tlz4UWnE — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) January 23, 2024

There you have it. Travis will remain out of action for 25 games without pay, and it remains to be seen how this will all be handled once he returns.