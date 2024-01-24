NBA suspends Tristan Thompson after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, and the jokes are writing themselves

This week, the NBA revealed that Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson would be suspended after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs)—specifically ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033—as this directly violates the terms of the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program.
However, this is not the 32-year-old basketball player’s first time in the spotlight for—let’s go with “not so flattering”—reasons. If you’re in the celeb-o-sphere (and, more specifically, the Kardashian-o-sphere) you likely recognize Tristan’s name from his tumultuous relationship with Khloé Kardashian, but—in case you’re not caught up on the minute details of a stranger’s love life—allow me to fill you in:
You see, between 2016 and 2018, Khloé and Travis dated very publically. In that time, Khloé became pregnant with the couple’s first child together before rumors began swirling of Travis’s infidelity. Shortly before the birth of their daughter, True, Page Six reported that Travis was seen being intimate with model Lani Blair.
In the aftermath, many outlets noted that Khloé and Travis had decided to try and work things out, but the relationship remained rocky through 2019, and ultimately ended when TMZ infamously broke the news that Travis was accused of kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.
While Khloé and Travis remained apart for a stint, they were then on-again-off-again in 2020 and 2021, welcoming their second child together in 2022 before parting ways again, but remaining friends.
So, in short: this man famously cheated on Khloé Kardashian multiple times. And then he was suspended from his job…essentially for cheating…
There you have it. Travis will remain out of action for 25 games without pay, and it remains to be seen how this will all be handled once he returns.