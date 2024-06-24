‘In his Troy Bolton era’: Travis Kelce appears on stage during Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, gets memed

Strong couples support each other, as Steve Harvey will tell you. Let’s say you’ve gone to all of your man’s football matches during a given season, pending your own touring schedule. Girl, he better make an appearance at one of your concerts on said tour, especially if he’s in the off-season. Thankfully, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seemingly a strong couple.
On Sunday night, during one of her EIGHT London concerts at Wembley Stadium, Taylor brought out Travis during her introduction to “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” Kelce came out in a full tux as one of the three costumed performers to “revive” Taylor after she “collapses” before “Broken Heart.” Kelce completes the schtick until Taylor launches into the tune.
Take a look:
Obviously, the internet reacted with some typically solid memes on the topic. Let’s take a peruse, shall we?
Meanwhile, brother Jason Kelce was not having the exact same vibe:
@irenouken jason kelce having the time of his life at #erastourlondon 😂 #jasonkelce #taylorswift ♬ original sound – irenouken
Anyway, Taylor brings the Eras tour back to Wembley in mid-August, by which time Travis will be in training camp. Hey, maybe Dave Grohl will show up instead!
