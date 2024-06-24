‘In his Troy Bolton era’: Travis Kelce appears on stage during Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, gets memed

Strong couples support each other, as Steve Harvey will tell you. Let’s say you’ve gone to all of your man’s football matches during a given season, pending your own touring schedule. Girl, he better make an appearance at one of your concerts on said tour, especially if he’s in the off-season. Thankfully, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seemingly a strong couple.

On Sunday night, during one of her EIGHT London concerts at Wembley Stadium, Taylor brought out Travis during her introduction to “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” Kelce came out in a full tux as one of the three costumed performers to “revive” Taylor after she “collapses” before “Broken Heart.” Kelce completes the schtick until Taylor launches into the tune.

Take a look:

Obviously, the internet reacted with some typically solid memes on the topic. Let’s take a peruse, shall we?

in another life they are two frogs sharing the same lily pad pic.twitter.com/1h47ExjoAz — mole ✨ london! (@icabsunyes) June 23, 2024

Travis Kelce after being in the VIP tent for a third night in a row#LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/9T8e5Y91CL — T (@teewatterss) June 23, 2024

Somewhere out there, a romcom writer is already taking notes pic.twitter.com/PvLI0Dge1E — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) June 24, 2024

all-american athlete makes debut on stage with his beautiful performer girlfriend… travis kelce is in his troy bolton era fr pic.twitter.com/NFlpmaNn7A — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) June 23, 2024

This is so pookie of him pic.twitter.com/aHca3RKghh — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) June 23, 2024

not now sweetie mommy is watching every single angle possible of travis kelce on stage at the eras tour pic.twitter.com/4nhLvhLxxB — emily (@titosoatmilk) June 23, 2024

these are the vibes i bring to the function pic.twitter.com/LHArseSfAw — liz ⭐️ (@AstoundingSwift) June 23, 2024

taylor acting her heart out: 😵😵😵😩😩😠😠😠🙄🙄🙄🙄😩😩



travis: babe look 😁😁😁im onstage😁😁 pic.twitter.com/NiCuvGAwsB — hayl ⸆⸉ 🪩🪷 (@inmydream1and) June 23, 2024

They put that man in RED BOTTOMS this was PLANNED PLANNED pic.twitter.com/b8TYgtgPRi — Nini | LDN N6 🤍 (@ExileftNini) June 23, 2024

Meanwhile, brother Jason Kelce was not having the exact same vibe:

Anyway, Taylor brings the Eras tour back to Wembley in mid-August, by which time Travis will be in training camp. Hey, maybe Dave Grohl will show up instead!

