this was supposed to be her espresso

Island Records/UMG/YouTube

The “This was supposed to be her ‘Espresso’” meme seeks justice for all the pop girlies whose hits weren’t appreciated

There are hits, then there’s “Espresso.”

Photo of Angela Andaloro 

Angela Andaloro

Pop Culture

There’s no denying that Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso” is one of the songs of the summer. The pop star is having her moment in the sun, with everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Cardi B jamming to the tune.

The Rise of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

Since its release in early April 2024, “Espresso” has skyrocketed to become the singer’s first #1 hit and just helped to break UK records this week for being the youngest performer with two #1s on the charts at the same time (looking at you, “Please Please Please.”)

While “Espresso” is clearly a big deal for Carpenter and her career’s rise, pop fans are looking back at all the artists — particularly the pop girlies — who could have had the same shine.

There are so many playful, fun tracks that didn’t get the shine they deserved. Their singers could have had their moment, but (in fans’ opinion) they were robbed.

“This Was Supposed To Be Her Espresso” Examples

Here are some of the songs that have listeners in 2024 going, “This was supposed to be her espresso.”

Leighton Meester’s feature on Cobra Starship’s “Good Girls Go Bad” was named by many as a song that should have blown up the way that “Espresso” did. It’s also been regarded as a “you had to be there” moment. Thankfully, millennials were.

'This was supposed to be her espresso' about Leighton Meester on Cobra Starship's 'Good Girls Gone Bad'
@JohnWascavage/X

Vanessa Hudgens’ “Sneakernight” was another frequently-named track.

Vanessa Hudgen's 'Sneakernight' as part of the 'this was supposed to be her espresso' trend
@MsTaylorBanks/X

While a lot of throwbacks were named, there were also some more recent jams fans were calling for justice for, and I can’t say they’re wrong on some of these.

tweet reading “This was supposed to be her Espresso” and it’s a Kym Marsh outtake that only appeared as track 18 on a Glamour magazine free CD'
@yasilios_/X
'This was supposed to be her espresso' about Kristen Chenoweth's 'Taylor, the Latte Boy'
@JohnWascavage/X
Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Run Away with Me' as part of the 'this was supposed to be her espresso' trend
@crumbshizz/X

Some fans are also using the trend to point out pop singles that, they felt, should have been bigger hits.

Addison Rae singing 'I got it bad' as part of the 'this was supposed to be her espresso' trend
@addisonraesavedpop/TikTok
Sorn singing 'Nirvana Girl' as part of the 'this was supposed to be her espresso' trend
@jcnniethingz/TikTok
'Aura' by Mariah the Scientist as part of the 'this was supposed to be her espresso' trend
@ryryscientist/X
Britney Spears' 'Anticipating' as part of the 'this was supposed to be her espresso' trend
@breatheonmiley/X

There are also those who threw songs by fictional characters into the mix.

Rose Nylund playing the piano with the caption 'this was supposed to be her espresso'
@StOlafStories/X
Brie Larson as Envy Adams singing 'Black Sheep' in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'
@miyothekid/X

Some people haven’t understood the trend and just called out any old song they personally feel was under-hyped. In turn, others are calling them out for stating the obvious.

Twitter user calling out people who think Lorde's 'Royals' didn't get recognition, in relation to the 'this was supposed to be her espresso' meme
@lesbianconhead/X
Demi Lovato's Cool for the Summer as part of the 'this was supposed to be her espresso' trend

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Share this article

*First Published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot