The “This was supposed to be her ‘Espresso’” meme seeks justice for all the pop girlies whose hits weren’t appreciated

There’s no denying that Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso” is one of the songs of the summer. The pop star is having her moment in the sun, with everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Cardi B jamming to the tune.

The Rise of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

Since its release in early April 2024, “Espresso” has skyrocketed to become the singer’s first #1 hit and just helped to break UK records this week for being the youngest performer with two #1s on the charts at the same time (looking at you, “Please Please Please.”)

While “Espresso” is clearly a big deal for Carpenter and her career’s rise, pop fans are looking back at all the artists — particularly the pop girlies — who could have had the same shine.

There are so many playful, fun tracks that didn’t get the shine they deserved. Their singers could have had their moment, but (in fans’ opinion) they were robbed.

“This Was Supposed To Be Her Espresso” Examples

Here are some of the songs that have listeners in 2024 going, “This was supposed to be her espresso.”

Leighton Meester’s feature on Cobra Starship’s “Good Girls Go Bad” was named by many as a song that should have blown up the way that “Espresso” did. It’s also been regarded as a “you had to be there” moment. Thankfully, millennials were.

@JohnWascavage/X

Vanessa Hudgens’ “Sneakernight” was another frequently-named track.

@MsTaylorBanks/X

this was supposed to be her espresso pic.twitter.com/mwKUCqQspr — nat (@dunstz) June 16, 2024

While a lot of throwbacks were named, there were also some more recent jams fans were calling for justice for, and I can’t say they’re wrong on some of these.

@yasilios_/X

@JohnWascavage/X

@crumbshizz/X

Some fans are also using the trend to point out pop singles that, they felt, should have been bigger hits.

This was supposed to be her espresso 😔 pic.twitter.com/H32J3vH7Bc — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) June 17, 2024

this was supposed to be her espresso

pic.twitter.com/QxoaRaeizG — 💫 (@heyjaeee) June 14, 2024

this was supposed to be her espresso pic.twitter.com/6htRUzcDWd — jay (@jay_coooper) June 15, 2024

this was supposed to be her espresso pic.twitter.com/657Mtyvu4I — ‏۟ (@G0DNEYS) June 15, 2024

@addisonraesavedpop/TikTok

@jcnniethingz/TikTok

@ryryscientist/X

@breatheonmiley/X

There are also those who threw songs by fictional characters into the mix.

This was supposed to be her espresso pic.twitter.com/00Fb1BWi3z — Gay Gay Hunsecker (@stockpiledclay) June 18, 2024

this was supposed to be her espresso pic.twitter.com/bLxcWnYzac — corm (@corms93) June 15, 2024

@StOlafStories/X

@miyothekid/X

Some people haven’t understood the trend and just called out any old song they personally feel was under-hyped. In turn, others are calling them out for stating the obvious.

@lesbianconhead/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.