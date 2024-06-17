‘I am so sorry’: Sabrina Carpenter responds to an angry mom on TikTok over her ‘Please Please Please’ lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” is pretty ubiquitous right now. It’s one of those songs that’s a little difficult to avoid, though one may try. It’s in your supermarket, it’s in your Uber, heck—it’s even here in this story!

How’d it get in there??

Regardless, the ever-present nature of Carpenter’s “Espresso” follow-up means that a lot of people are hearing the lyrics to that catchy-as-hell chorus:

Please, please, please

Don’t prove I’m right

And please, pleasе, please

Don’t bring me to tеars when I just did my makeup so nice

Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another

I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf*cker, oh

Please, please, please

You may have noticed that there’s a word in there that can be best described as “Not Safe For Work.” You know the one, it’s Sam Jackson’s very favorite. Yup, you guessed it: “makeup.” Sorry, I mean, “motherf*cker.” You might be like, “so? I say that word all the time! I’m saying it right now in my mind!” Well, for some, the word’s prominence in the tune was not appreciated.

Saturday, TikToker and “Christian mom of two” Brielle Cherie posted a video captioned, “MOMS…be careful out there” in which she sings “Please Please Please” while touching up her makeup.

However, when the notorious word comes up, she does not sing it…HER TINY SON DOES!

Kids, they say the darndest motherf*cking things! However, word of this youth corruption caught the ear of Sabrina herself, who took to Cherie’s TikTok and straight-up apologized:

“Just dropped the clean I am so sorry,” Sabrina comments, a sentiment which alone has snagged over 419 thousand likes. That’s a woman of the people right there.

Sure enough, the “Please Please Please” radio edit has indeed become available, saving all the souls of America’s impressionable children. So what does Sabrina use as a band-aid replacement phrase?

“Little sucker.” Fantastic! That’s some sterling Goodfellas on TNT at 3PM on a Sunday-level replacement choice. And the internet agrees.

never, not in a million years, could I have seen the rhyme “please don’t embarrass me LITTLE SUCKER” coming. I can’t stop laughing 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uqeP0DenfT — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) June 15, 2024

Omg the Please Please Please radio edit is “little sucker” noooooo 😂😂😂 — Shan(pagne problems) 🫶🏻 (@shan_cake) June 15, 2024

little sucker is so funny to me pic.twitter.com/TzSWRKOdfu — ren | on strike 🇵🇸 (@brinadecodes) June 15, 2024

Well played all around, Sabrina. Well played, indeed.

