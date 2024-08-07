The ‘pleasure to have in class to anxiety pipeline’ and other viral patterns are getting called out online

Life presents us with many patterns. Let’s face it—there are very few experiences in life that are truly individual and unique. That being said, there’s a lot to celebrate about our commonalities. The experiences we share bring us together, and that’s especially true on social media. There, people are talking about how the journey from one thing to another, a.k.a. the pipeline, is wild.

When we come together to notice the things we share, we realize that some of life’s patterns are outrageous. Across social media, people are calling out the “pipelines.” Some of those conversations are serious ones, but the meme has found a way to repurpose itself in all things, ranging from the enlightening to the serious.

Here are the wildest—and most common—pipelines that the internet has gotten to talking about.

‘Pipeline is Crazy’ origins

The origin of the “x to x pipeline is crazy” meme comes from people talking about social issues. The school-to-prison pipeline is a famous example of the expression at use. It’s also used to talk about sports, with avid analysts talking about pipelines between certain colleges and certain sports or teams.

While it still has its place in serious conversations, the internet started having fun with it after a certain point. If nothing, the internet age has taught us all to laugh at ourselves (and our crazy pipelines) — the good, the bad, and the ugly. Now, we can call it out and laugh with others who have experienced the same.

The Congress to Cameo pipeline is wild pic.twitter.com/tkz63h8xZu — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) December 4, 2023

The phrase started gaining popularity on Twitter between 2017 and 2018. Ever since it’s been a staple in discussing the wild transitions people and things make from one place or time to another. (The pipeline from posting memes to writing about memes is crazy, for example.)

‘Pipeline is Crazy’ meme examples

Here are just a few of the many different use cases seen on social media.

The ‘she was a pleasure to have in class’ to adult people pleaser pipeline. — Dr. Jen Wolkin | ADHD + Trauma Therapist (@drjenwolkin) October 19, 2023

the having a nice dinner with a friend to being happy pipeline is crazy — Catherine🐀 (@FiohCarby) July 20, 2024

the thinking you’re not good enough for someone to realize they’re a narcissist pipeline is CRAZY — aunty jen (@thekonyjen) February 15, 2024

the disliking your mum as a teenager to her redeeming herself as an adult and your relationship doing a complete 180 pipeline is wild. she’s not perfect but that’s my mama and i am who i am bc of her. i am all the best parts of her, and she has a lot. — ollsss (✯◡✯) 🇵🇸 (@k_illua) March 10, 2024

the bully to nurse pipeline is crazy…. pic.twitter.com/FsnXfFs6By — Christine (@imeanitsxtine) July 9, 2024

The NY transplant to stand up comedian pipeline is crazy — the people’s princess (@LifeWithJRDN) January 24, 2024

This is the "a pleasure to have in class" to Inattentive ADHD/autism diagnosis pipeline. — Bethany/Ruth (@_bethanyruth_) October 9, 2022

The "men's rights" to "neo-Nazi" pipeline is wild — SDL (@SocDoneLeft) June 27, 2024

The service industry job while going to school and then graduating, and getting a job in your field and then deciding you don’t like it and going back to serving pipeline is crazy — sam (@forsurenotsam) November 15, 2023

the bbl to anti-vax pipeline is wild bro — cowboy barber 🤠🧚🏽🦋🍭 (@cupcakesbytheLB) September 13, 2021

the being excited for halloween all year to not having a costume pipeline is crazy …. — ⭐️IT GIRL⭐️ (@aliyahInterlude) October 25, 2023

The parentified child to therapist pipeline is wild and accurate — Kristen Gingrich LCSW (@noturavgthrpst) March 5, 2023

