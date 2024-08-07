The ‘pleasure to have in class to anxiety pipeline’ and other viral patterns are getting called out online

Life presents us with many patterns. Let’s face it—there are very few experiences in life that are truly individual and unique. That being said, there’s a lot to celebrate about our commonalities. The experiences we share bring us together, and that’s especially true on social media. There, people are talking about how the journey from one thing to another, a.k.a. the pipeline, is wild.
When we come together to notice the things we share, we realize that some of life’s patterns are outrageous. Across social media, people are calling out the “pipelines.” Some of those conversations are serious ones, but the meme has found a way to repurpose itself in all things, ranging from the enlightening to the serious.
Here are the wildest—and most common—pipelines that the internet has gotten to talking about.
‘Pipeline is Crazy’ origins
The origin of the “x to x pipeline is crazy” meme comes from people talking about social issues. The school-to-prison pipeline is a famous example of the expression at use. It’s also used to talk about sports, with avid analysts talking about pipelines between certain colleges and certain sports or teams.
While it still has its place in serious conversations, the internet started having fun with it after a certain point. If nothing, the internet age has taught us all to laugh at ourselves (and our crazy pipelines) — the good, the bad, and the ugly. Now, we can call it out and laugh with others who have experienced the same.
The phrase started gaining popularity on Twitter between 2017 and 2018. Ever since it’s been a staple in discussing the wild transitions people and things make from one place or time to another. (The pipeline from posting memes to writing about memes is crazy, for example.)
‘Pipeline is Crazy’ meme examples
Here are just a few of the many different use cases seen on social media.
@cowboydchris the emo to y’allternative pipeline #yallternative #exemokids #emofolkrockmusic #emofolk #yallternativerock #emofolkmaybe #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ Haunted – Cowboyd
@demimykal
lowkey genius♬ hot ppl only – sam
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.