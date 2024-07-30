‘We still think you rock’: The Osbournes apologize to Britney Spears for mocking her dancing on Instagram

If you thought music beef peaked with Drake and Kendrick, I’ve got some bad news: The Osbournes and Britney Spears are feuding.

If you follow Britney Spears on social media, you know that girl likes to move: dance-move, that is. On the regular, the “Oops! I Did It Again” singer does it again, dancing for her followers, usually with a pretty similar shimmy and shake. No harm, no foul.

Ozzy Osbourne calls Britney’s dancing “sad”

Well, Osbournes Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack had some thoughts about these dance moves on a recent episode of their podcast, The Osbournes Podcast.

During the moment, Ozzy mentioned that he was “fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears” dancing on her socials.

🇺🇸OZZY OSBOURNE SICK OF SEEING BRITNEY DANCE



“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube.



Every f**king day.



It’s sad, very, very sad.”



Source: People pic.twitter.com/LgXEab7MzV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 18, 2024

“You know, it’s sad. Very, very sad,” said Ozzy from his ginormous glass house.

The rest of the family backed him up, with Sharon calling her a “poor little thing.” And the podcast continued.

Britney Spears responds via social media

Welp, word got to Britney about this conversation, and she took to Instagram to respond.

While her account has since been paused, Britney begins her Instagram response post by referencing Kate Beckinsale’s 2001 movie Serendipity. She writes that “incredibly cruel people were talking about [Beckinsale] needs more age-appropriate content.”

(Britney was referencing Beckinsale’s tendency to take on social media trolls who tend to get on her for what she posts.)

Spears then reacted to the Osbournes’ complaints. She said she hardly ever posts dances and replied to Sharon Osbourne’s “a poor little thing” remark with, “I’m not poor at all!!!”

Britney continued by writing about what dance means to her: “I taught dance class last week to a couple of teenagers… a lot of the kids were too thin and some were too big,” she said. “I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially but I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls to grow!!!” Britney wrapped up the note by referring to the Osbournes as “the most boring family known to mankind” and instructing them to “kindly f*** off.” Damn Britney, you’re toxic, I’m slippin’ under!

The Osbournes apologize to Britney Spears

The Osbournes got wind of this comment and decided to apologize on their show. But even in apology, Ozzy’s gonna Ozzy.

Sorry, Britney – we still think you rock! 🤘



NEW Ep. OUT NOW on Youtube, Rumble or wherever you get your podcasts. #theosbournes #TheOsbournesPodcast #ozzyosbourne pic.twitter.com/MqGrlCs1Xk — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 29, 2024

“Britney, I really owe you an apology,” said Ozzy. “I’m so sorry, for making that comment. However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f*cking dance every day. Change a few movements,” the 75-year-old bastion of human movement stated, concluding, “I love you and I think you’re beautiful.”

“Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you happy and I’m so sorry if any of us offended you,” said Kelly, with Sharon adding, “Listen, I like Britney a lot.”

It would appear Sharon actually does like Britney a lot, as evidenced by a 2023 interview with Bill Maher in which she defends the pop music icon:

Hopefully, this puts this vicious ordeal to bed and we, as a society, can move on. To be honest, I’d really like to see Ozzy give Britney some choreo tips.

