Sexxy Red’s new lip gloss line features names you’ll never be able to unsee

Do you enjoy the musical stylings of rapper Sexxy Red? Do you also wear lip gloss? Are you bored with the name of said lip gloss? Read on; I’ve got something for you.

Sexxy Red unveils controversial line of lip gloss

Sexxy Red (real name: Janae Nierah Wherry) has just announced a new lip gloss line. The “Pound Town” singer unveiled the makeup release yesterday on social media with a photo shoot alongside the product.

With it, she revealed to the world eight different sticks of lip gloss with names that are sure to turn heads at Sephora—if they even make it through the door.

Take a look:

Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand & my first product will b my lipgloss I’m so excited ☺️🤩💋🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/u7w19HeY7T — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 19, 2024

You’ll all delight in learning that they are mostly fruit-scented.

Alongside the glosses, Sexxy Red is launching the brand NORTHSIDE PRINCESS, whose website is only those exact words and a place to subscribe to email updates.

Social media reacts to Sexxy Red’s product names

With a set of colors (flavors? styles?) of lip gloss that provocative, surely the internet has some opinion here. Needless to say, not many find this amusing—even in Sexxy Red’s own Instagram comments.

“Why do y’all support somebody like this. This [is] so cringy and embarrassing to our own people,” writes lashaymakaveli.

“Yellow discharge? YELLOW DISCHARGE??????” writes commenter prettygiirllalaa.

Commenter heart4colte writes, “Stop! Do better! … Be a woman kids can look up to! You have the platform; use it wisely!”

On X, the reactions were similar.

This be me when I find out you’re using Sexxy Red’s Gonorrhea Lip Gloss https://t.co/5ScU2FCXvB pic.twitter.com/ycz6Ovil9R — Cobra (@itwascobra) August 19, 2024

Sexxy Red selling “STD-infected lip gloss” brand…? pic.twitter.com/sp59JzEUBn — LaDarrion Williams (@ItsLaDarrion) August 20, 2024

Lmbooooo dawg yall gon buy that Sexxy Red lip gloss ain’t it?! 😭😭😭



Bruh look at the names💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/5PaAEPUN6m — Ashley Baker🗣🎙✨ (@AshleyBaker_21) August 19, 2024

“yellow discharge” “sex on my period”

Sexxy red made lip gloss for women with hygiene like this… https://t.co/KRgkpB5i0N pic.twitter.com/AQzDeSjaHr — Mahogany (@ScJazzyBelle) August 20, 2024

The Sexxy Red lip gloss is available in a pack of all eight together (there’s no information on whether they can be purchased separately as the perfect stocking stuffer).

