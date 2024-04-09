‘The troll in me, she had a time’: Rihanna reminisced about her Twitter era, and people are sharing her best clap-backs online

Interview Magazine recently published an in-depth interview with the one and only Rihanna, and it included some A+ quotes—particularly around her time spent on Twitter responding to the haters and being an overall ‘troll’ online.

One of the stand-out moments from the article came when editor-in-chief and interviewer Mel Ottenberg asked the artist about her past as somewhat of a trolling icon on the internet, despite her being much less active with engagement now.

Regarding this, Rihanna said, “The troll in me, she had a time. Unfortunately, you can’t take anything back from the internet, so I will always have the reminders, but the best troll in me is the silent troll.”

Rihanna to Interview Magazine on her past days online:



“The troll in me, she had a time. Unfortunately, you can’t take anything back from the internet, so I will always have the reminders, but the best troll in me is the silent troll.” pic.twitter.com/Zt3RDfKRK8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2024

For those who don’t recall (which is sad for you!) Rihanna used to have quite the reputation on a certain site formerly known as “Twitter.” No one was safe—famous friends and fans alike.

While the superstar mostly uses the social site to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie line and her mega-popular Fenty makeup brand nowadays, this Interview Magazine quote has a lot of longtime fans realizing that many of her more chaotic, trolling tweets are actually still up.

Since the article’s publishing, fans have taken back to X to share some of their absolute favorites.

I miss when social media was fun and rihanna would cuss people on twitter. What a time. — p(r)etty (@TreAndrew) April 4, 2024

Rihanna used to be online cooking everyone. She might be the best to ever do it. — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) April 9, 2024

we need celebrities to use twitter like they did in 2010 my god rihanna was beefing w everyone — ☆ dey (@88dey_) April 5, 2024

she can never top this tho 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/XaCAF5ZeqX — b (@GODlSABARB) April 9, 2024

For example, some of her greatest hits include this comeback to Piers Morgan, after he claimed that she needed to “grow her hair out”:

“@piersmorgan: ps I think @Rihanna needs to grow her hair back. Fast.” grow a dick….. FAST!!!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 9, 2012

And this hilariously blunt reaction to Kendall Jenner’s song request/demand:

In more recent years, Rihanna has used her inner online troll to call out politicians, like Donald Trump for his handling of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria:

Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!

Don't let your people die like this. pic.twitter.com/mDO848JAUx — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

But perhaps Rihanna’s most iconic troll moment (and apparent favorite, given how many times it’s been retweeted recently) occurred when the singing superstar got in a back-and-forth with fellow musician Ciara all the way back in 2011.

The heated exchange occurred after Rihanna heard Ciara discussing her on E!’s Fashion Police, wherein Ciara reacted to a photo of Rihanna saying they met and Rihanna was “not the nicest.”

Things spilled over to Twitter (now X), with Ciara tweeting “Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage,” to which Rihanna replied “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.”

Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 26, 2011

The two did eventually make-up (also over Twitter), agreeing to apologize in person, and—while Rihanna’s internet troll era may be long over—the legacy of “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of” live on in our hearts (and meme history) forever.

