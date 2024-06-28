‘I won’t give up on you’: Paris Hilton advocates for child welfare reform before Congress, Internet reacts

Sometimes, people can surprise you. For instance, when was the last time you thought about Paris Hilton? What’s the first ninety-six words you’d associate with her? Was “political advocate” one of them? No? Well, that’s all about to change.

Paris Hilton takes Capitol Hill

The Simple Life star appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday to speak in front of the House Ways and Means Committee. Her mission: the advocate for freaking child welfare reform! Yah, that Paris Hilton! And it wasn’t even the first time!

“I’m here to be the voice for the children whose voices can’t be heard,” Hilton stated during her testimony. “If you are a child in the system, hear my words. I see you. I believe you. I know what you’re going through, and I won’t give up on you.”

It turns out, Paris has been advocating for protecting children in foster care for the past few years, detailing the alleged abuse she suffered as a teen at multiple treatment facilities.

“While my experience was not through the foster care system, I know from personal experience the harm that is caused by being placed in youth residential treatment facilities,” Hilton said. “These programs promise healing, growth and support but instead, did not allow me to speak, move freely or even look out a window for two years.”

The internet reacts

It’s obviously an admirable endeavor and a great use of someone’s celebrity for a good cause. That being said, the Internet naturally had some keen observations and reactions to the whole situation.

Celebrities being non-stop horrible to minors, meanwhile Paris Hilton out here testifying on Capitol Hill for child welfare reform.



Be like Paris. pic.twitter.com/8dnrkFNmpH — Morgan (@MorganTremaine) June 26, 2024

So proud of @ParisHilton for testifying on the harms of #TroubledTeenIndustry programs for youth in #FosterCare during today's @WaysandMeansGOP hearing in DC! 💖



"Progress isn’t an option anymore,” Hilton said. “It’s a life or death responsibility.” 🔥https://t.co/yPbUDbauZ9 — Chelsea Maldonado (@YEP4Rights) June 26, 2024

Said hi to Paris Hilton in Statuary Hall!



She said hello back. I will now refer to today as “The day I casually chatted with Paris Hilton in the Capitol.”



Ah, the simple life. pic.twitter.com/hyUFKa7KpM — Sharon Eliza Nichols (@SharonElizaDC) June 26, 2024

Witness her exchange with Rep. Claudia Tenney regarding her jacket:

.@ParisHilton: "I love your jacket. The sparkles are amazing."@RepTenney: "I had a little bling here for today."



Hilton: "I want to find out who made it later."



Ms. Hilton then addresses the question on mental health, access to therapy and community based programs. pic.twitter.com/uiIrqmXjVF — CSPAN (@cspan) June 26, 2024

Of particular note was how Paris slips from her more well-known voice to serious business voice on a damn dime. It’s a magic trick!

Paris Hilton @ParisHilton hits them with the boss voice change 👩‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/8QJHXrQmMi — Wild Vids (@verywildvids) June 28, 2024

The voice change is insane 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6clX9i5yDq — The Scarlet Mitch (@MitchellLWell) June 27, 2024

However, some don’t quite buy Paris’ authenticity in this endeavor.

This woman has a track record of racism + homophobia. Paris Hilton was filmed saying the n word and f*g. She has never apologized but is on Capitol Hill talking about foster care reform, where many Black children and queer kids have ended up.



I don’t buy her rebrand. https://t.co/BD6XasMndz — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) June 28, 2024

Either way, the fight is a worthwhile one, so godspeed, Paris. To paraphrase a wise philosopher, “[advocating for child welfare reform]’s hot!”

