‘I won’t give up on you’: Paris Hilton advocates for child welfare reform before Congress, Internet reacts

Sometimes, people can surprise you. For instance, when was the last time you thought about Paris Hilton? What’s the first ninety-six words you’d associate with her? Was “political advocate” one of them? No? Well, that’s all about to change.
Paris Hilton takes Capitol Hill
The Simple Life star appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday to speak in front of the House Ways and Means Committee. Her mission: the advocate for freaking child welfare reform! Yah, that Paris Hilton! And it wasn’t even the first time!
“I’m here to be the voice for the children whose voices can’t be heard,” Hilton stated during her testimony. “If you are a child in the system, hear my words. I see you. I believe you. I know what you’re going through, and I won’t give up on you.”
It turns out, Paris has been advocating for protecting children in foster care for the past few years, detailing the alleged abuse she suffered as a teen at multiple treatment facilities.
“While my experience was not through the foster care system, I know from personal experience the harm that is caused by being placed in youth residential treatment facilities,” Hilton said. “These programs promise healing, growth and support but instead, did not allow me to speak, move freely or even look out a window for two years.”
The internet reacts
It’s obviously an admirable endeavor and a great use of someone’s celebrity for a good cause. That being said, the Internet naturally had some keen observations and reactions to the whole situation.
Witness her exchange with Rep. Claudia Tenney regarding her jacket:
Of particular note was how Paris slips from her more well-known voice to serious business voice on a damn dime. It’s a magic trick!
However, some don’t quite buy Paris’ authenticity in this endeavor.
Either way, the fight is a worthwhile one, so godspeed, Paris. To paraphrase a wise philosopher, “[advocating for child welfare reform]’s hot!”
