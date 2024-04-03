A TikTok user claimed none of the women on ‘Saturday Night Live’ are ‘hot,’ and the rest of the internet has thoughts

Saturday Night Live has been on the air since 1975 and has seen dozens upon dozens of cast members grace that famous stage during its 49 year run—but apparently none of those people have been “hot women,” according to one TikTok user’s recent viral hot take.

You see, all of the drama began this week when TikTok user Jahelis posted a video claiming that SNL has never hired a “hot woman” before:

In the TikTok, the user claims that the legendary variety sketch show has never hired a “hot woman.” “I’m not saying that every single woman who has been a cast member on SNL is ugly,” the user clarified. “It’s just that none of them have ever been hot.”

While she admits some former female cast members, like Kristen Wiig, are “conventionally attractive,” she still doubles down, stating they’re still not “hot.” She went on to specifically use current cast member Heidi Gardner as an example of this phenomenon, stating that she tends to play characters that are perceived as “hot” in her skits, but is—in the user’s opinion—not actually “hot” by everyday standards.

The user then goes on to state that SNL has, on the other hand, hired “hot men” before, citing “a young Jimmy Fallon,” Andy Samberg, Jason Sedakis, and Bowen Yang as examples.

Comments on the video are mostly taken aback by the hot take, with one user writing, “This is so random and mean” while another wrote, “Internalized misogyny!! You clocked yourself, babe.”

Naturally, fans of the show had a lot of thoughts on this intense claim—as well as some A+ jokes—and were quick to share them on X:

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Kristin Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Abby Elliot, Cecily Strong, Nasim Pedrad and for my real SNL fans .. Julia Louis-Dreyfus are all “hot” but SNL goal isn’t to show you that it’s to make you laugh. Quick google search would show they clean up though https://t.co/RjiT0X5XgJ — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) April 1, 2024

“SNL doesn’t hire super hot women” then explain this pic.twitter.com/XmwGaZmrNz — 𝙶 𝚘 𝚕 𝚍 𝚒 𝚖 𝚘 𝚌 𝚔 𝚜 (@goldimocks) April 1, 2024

People are focusing on naming all the hot women who have been on SNL but personally I can’t get over her saying JIMMY FALLON is conventionally attractive. https://t.co/52N73SRW24 — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) April 1, 2024

Simply not going to engage with that “SNL doesn’t hire hot women” take, what are we doing here — AK Lingus (@aklingus) April 1, 2024

I really want to believe that TikTok y’all keep sharing with the woman claiming SNL has never hired any “hot women” is an April Fool’s joke. However, we live in a society where someone would hop on Maya Rudolph’s internet and say something so silly 365 days a year. pic.twitter.com/5YSDG15SC8 — Sharai (She/Her)🕵🏾‍♀️ (@Misssharai) April 1, 2024

when need more hot women in STEM (snl, tand-up comdy, engineering, mmmm) — leigh (@daughter_ion) April 1, 2024

One user even took it upon themselves to create an entire thread of examples:

anyways, here’s a thread of all the beautiful women of snl, starting from the beginning https://t.co/pIhW2JX7ft — naldo | snl and workaholics thinker (@arakilesbian) April 1, 2024

The whole ordeal has gone so viral, even members of the cast have commented on the TikTok’s claims.

First, cast member Chloe Fineman commented on the original TikTok from her own verified account, simply writing, “We are hot tho…”

Next, cast member Sarah Squirm tweeted a humorous response:

just found out i’m not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time. https://t.co/YXvXMGvbYN — SARAH SQUIRM (@SarahSquirm) April 1, 2024

And finally, cast member Chloe Troast took to TikTok itself to duet the video:

So, there you have it! Whether or not more SNL cast members will share reactions to the hot take remains to be seen, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens when Kristen Wiig takes up hosting duties this Saturday, April 6th.

