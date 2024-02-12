‘The Nickelodeon Super Bowl is unhinged’: Nickelodeon aired its own chaotic version of the Super Bowl, and the Internet reacted with memes

Super Bowl LVIII aired last night and while all of us boring adults watched it on the usual basic broadcast, many of us were blissfully unaware that Nickelodeon was airing their very own, absolutely chaotic version of the game on their channel, specifically for the kids (and kids at heart) to enjoy!

Frankly, I wish I’d known this was occurring, as it seems like it was far more fun and entertaining than the game itself!

The broadcast was noted as being presented “live from Bikini Bottom,” and verifiable icons SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star—as voiced by their original actors, Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke—were on hand to call the plays as the color commentators, alongside a couple of human announcers, Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson.

The voices of Sponge Bob and Patrick on the Nickelodeon Super Bowl set last night pic.twitter.com/BzsWhhqlzO — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 12, 2024

And their delightful method of calling out the plays (while also hilariously calling out the players and referees for their choices) was incredibly fun to see. Like, they truly took no prisoners:

"Ok, who needs a map to help find the Endzone??"



Not gonna lie if I got roasted that badly by Dora I'd just surrender the game. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/qKvjpx4ZcW — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) February 12, 2024

The Nickelodeon Super Bowl rocks lmao. 49ers dropped a pass and a banner popped up on the screen that said FIRMLY GRASP IT❗️ — rudy betrayed (@rudy_betrayed) February 12, 2024

NAH THE SPONGEBOB BROADCAST IS HILARIOUS pic.twitter.com/kMnfO21kqf — Childish Hombino (@HomBKE) February 12, 2024

pic.twitter.com/UBC3SFOL7U — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 12, 2024

Between the plays, there were also plenty of hilarious shots of the Bikini Bottom “crowd,” which consisted of many animated, underwater versions of popular celebrities:

Nickelodeon covering the Super Bowl is something else pic.twitter.com/bO77ZUmj7S — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 12, 2024

NICKELODEON YOU NEED TO BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/kw4gfsZ0Cm — in my wallows 3 era (@picturesofpoets) February 12, 2024

The Nickelodeon SuperBowl is unhinged 💀 pic.twitter.com/eWw1YzmFg3 — Danielle Parker (@daniellepaarker) February 12, 2024

Heck, they even took some playful shots at the real versions of celebrities present, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Travis Kelce:

I love that spongebob is a bit more unhinged when tom kenny doesnt have to read a script https://t.co/Quo6pnuJjw — dille (@nescartridges) February 12, 2024

Watching the game on nick was a good choice pic.twitter.com/Ve6Pt06ugY — 🐍castles crumbling (@thelakessnakes) February 11, 2024

And SpongeBob himself took a break between his expert announcing to perform his biggest hit, “Sweet Victory,” during Nickelodeon’s very own version of the half-time show—and, naturally, he killed it:

SpongeBob performs the full version of ‘Sweet Victory’ at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/EZqpPuT6LC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 11, 2024

The broadcast also featured SpongeBob’s close friend and karate partner, Sandy, as a sideline reporter:

Nickelodeon’s #SuperBowl broadcast has Sandy Cheeks as a sideline reporter.



pic.twitter.com/tQBfmjOXRj — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024

And Squidward spent the night continuing his habit of being extremely relatable, having gotten stuck in a long bathroom line for most of the game:

Squidward is stuck the line for the bathroom and getting pissed pic.twitter.com/kFsfAEVgYu — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 12, 2024

Naturally, kids and grown-up fans alike were having the slime-filled time of their lives (the slime of their lives?!), with some taking to X to share their absolute favorite moments and memes:

Fck it, Nickelodeon broadcast Superbowl 58 highlights pic.twitter.com/Jaw7U7p5eq — ₛ (@sxvixn) February 12, 2024

The Nickelodeon Super Bowl has been insane pic.twitter.com/C4B7zH1Nat — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) February 12, 2024

from now on i’m watching the super bowl on Nickelodeon bc this is exactly how i need it explained pic.twitter.com/k7ynMWsdoq — karma (@undicolae) February 12, 2024

SPONGEBOB IS WATCHING. FUCKING SPONGEBOB. PUT ME IN THERE. pic.twitter.com/0siimcx7h2 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 12, 2024

So, needless to say, next year I’ll be tuning in to enjoy the big game from the comforting embrace of SpongeBob and his very best friends!