‘The Nickelodeon Super Bowl is unhinged’: Nickelodeon aired its own chaotic version of the Super Bowl, and the Internet reacted with memes

Super Bowl LVIII aired last night and while all of us boring adults watched it on the usual basic broadcast, many of us were blissfully unaware that Nickelodeon was airing their very own, absolutely chaotic version of the game on their channel, specifically for the kids (and kids at heart) to enjoy!
Frankly, I wish I’d known this was occurring, as it seems like it was far more fun and entertaining than the game itself!
The broadcast was noted as being presented “live from Bikini Bottom,” and verifiable icons SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star—as voiced by their original actors, Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke—were on hand to call the plays as the color commentators, alongside a couple of human announcers, Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson.
And their delightful method of calling out the plays (while also hilariously calling out the players and referees for their choices) was incredibly fun to see. Like, they truly took no prisoners:
Between the plays, there were also plenty of hilarious shots of the Bikini Bottom “crowd,” which consisted of many animated, underwater versions of popular celebrities:
Heck, they even took some playful shots at the real versions of celebrities present, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Travis Kelce:
And SpongeBob himself took a break between his expert announcing to perform his biggest hit, “Sweet Victory,” during Nickelodeon’s very own version of the half-time show—and, naturally, he killed it:
The broadcast also featured SpongeBob’s close friend and karate partner, Sandy, as a sideline reporter:
And Squidward spent the night continuing his habit of being extremely relatable, having gotten stuck in a long bathroom line for most of the game:
Naturally, kids and grown-up fans alike were having the slime-filled time of their lives (the slime of their lives?!), with some taking to X to share their absolute favorite moments and memes:
So, needless to say, next year I’ll be tuning in to enjoy the big game from the comforting embrace of SpongeBob and his very best friends!